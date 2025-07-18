Matteo Jorgenson of the U.S. strains during the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time-trial over 10.5 kilometers (6.5 miles) in the Pyrenees mountains with start in Loudenvielle and finish in Peyragudes, France, Friday, July 18, 2025.

KEY POINTS Five Americans are competing in the Tour de France this year.

Matteo Jorgenson sits 10th overall with a little more than a week left in the race.

Quinn Simmons has ridden at the front of the peloton or in breakaways much of the race.

The five Americans riding in the Tour de France this year are showing well with a little more than a week to go in the 21-day bike race.

While none are contending for the overall title, they continue to work for their teams, often riding at the front of the peloton or among the race leaders as the Tour headed into the Pyrenees this week. The race will end July 27 in Paris.

Quinn Simmons, of Durango, Colorado, had some fun Friday in the stage 13 individual time trial, a short but grueling climb between Loudenvielle and Peyragudes in southern France.

Simmons, who has ridden at the front of the peloton or in breakaways since the opening stage, held back on the mountain time trial. He slapped hands with spectators along the barricades lining the road as he pedaled uphill to the finish line — not something pro riders ordinarily do.

“I think Quinn’s already burned a few books of matches, so I think today the biggest goal would be to not burn too many matches,” his father Scott Simmons told NBC Sport before the stage.

Simmons, who rides for Lidl-Trek, sits in 45th place among the 171 riders still in the race, just over an 1 hour, 13 minutes behind overall leader and defending champion Tadej Pogačar.

Here’s a look at how the other four Americans in the Tour de France are faring:

Matteo Jorgenson, of Boise, Idaho, has risen to as high as fifth place in the overall standings as he continues to lead out teammate Jonas Vingegaard, a two-time Tour champion and Pogačar’s chief rival. Jorgenson dropped to 10th after what he called a “really bad day” in the mountains Thursday.

“Personally, I have no excuses. I just had a really bad day, knew from the start already,” the Visma-Lease a Bike rider told reporters.

Jorgenson bounced back with a stellar time trial Friday, putting up the the sixth-fastest time, 2 minutes, 3 seconds behind the winner Pogačar. He’s still a threat to win a stage in the last week.

Jorgenson’s teammate, Durango, Colorado, native Sepp Kuss, has struggled some on the Tour but ranks 20th overall as he continues to be a key domestique — a rider who shields the team leader, sets the pace and tempo and provides food and water bottles — for Vingegaard, who is second overall in the race.

Neilson Powless, of Roseville, California, set his sights to win a stage in the 2025 Tour de France. That hasn’t happened, but his team has enjoyed a successful race so far. His EF Education-Easypost teammate Irishman Ben Healy won stage six and then snagged the yellow jersey as the overall race leader for a couple of days.

But Powless, in 50th place overall, did get a win of sorts for helping to free teammate Kasper Asgreen, who was trapped in the bathroom on the team bus after the door became stuck.

"@neilsonpowlesswins the stage 2 MVP award for his performance on and off the bike. 🙃 happy you made it to the start Kaspy," the team posted on Instagram.

Tour de France rookie Will Barta, of Boise, Idaho, joined a breakaway in one of the early stages and has performed well for his Movistar team.

“Week 1 of the Tour✅Good times and hard times, but I’ve really enjoyed it🙌🏼Onto the 2nd week and mountains we go🤠," he posted on Instagram after the first week.