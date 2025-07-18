Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) dribbles the ball down the court during an NBA Salt Lake City Summer League game between the Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 7, 2025.

The Jazz couldn’t overcome a slow start Friday night against the Bulls, falling 105-92 in Las Vegas to conclude their 2025 Summer League action.

Cody Williams turned in another solid performance, leading all scorers with 26 points on 9 of 17 shooting with five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Max Abmas, Elijah Harkless, Selton Miguel and Cam McGriff each scored in double figures for Utah as well, but most of that production came too late for the Jazz, who ended the first half with just 28 points — only nine came from the aforementioned quartet — to trail Chicago by 23.

Second round draft selection John Tonje struggled against the Bulls, shooting 1 of 9 from the floor with six turnovers and a plus/minus of -33.

Utah shot a collective 36.6% from the field and 27.7% from 3-point range, committing 16 turnovers and finishing on the losing end of a 51-38 rebounding margin.

Ace Bailey, Walter Clayton Jr., Kyle Filipowski and Isaiah Collier all did not suit up for the Jazz.

With the loss, the Jazz end Summer League with a 4-4 overall mark — 3-0 in Salt Lake City and 1-4 in Las Vegas.