Not every schedule is created equal — even in the Big 12, where it seems parity is the key word to describe the annual football race.

In 2025, though, who will have the toughest schedule in the league?

The Deseret News took a deep dive look into this question, creating a formula to best try to come up with an answer that considers both nonconference and Big 12 play, along with national strength of schedule metrics.

This formula is based on three criteria:

1. Where each team lands in national strength of schedule rankings: ESPN Football Power Index’s strength of schedule, Pro Football Network strength of schedule and Phil Steele’s toughest schedule rankings were used for this exercise.

Each team’s average strength of schedule is then calculated and arranged from 1 (hardest) to 16 (easiest) and given a corresponding point value.

2. Ranking each Big 12 team’s nonconference schedules: I compared the three-game nonleague schedule for every Big 12 team, ranking in order from 1 (hardest) to easiest (16), with heavy consideration given to facing power conference level opponents and whether the game(s) were on the road or at home.

3. Ranking each Big 12 team’s conference schedule: Using my post-spring Big 12 power rankings as a guide (and factoring a significant drop for BYU with the loss of Jake Retzlaff), I ranked each team’s Big 12 schedule from 1 (hardest) to 16 (easiest) in terms of difficulty.

Among the factors used to make these rankings were difficulty of opponents, how many of those most difficult games came at home vs. on the road and consecutive games against the Big 12’s toughest projected teams.

I then added the point value up for each criteria to come up with the rankings. The lowest total scores equaled the toughest schedules, while highest scores were the more favorable schedules.

That doesn’t mean teams at the top won’t be in the Big 12 race, or that teams at the bottom have a sure path to the league title. It just helps to determine how their schedule — and its difficulty — may factor in to the challenges the team faces during the 12-game 2025 season.

Here’s how it all shook out.

No. 1: Utah Utes

ESPN strength of schedule: 58

58 Pro Football Network strength of schedule: 24

24 Phil Steele toughest schedule: 32

32 Average strength of schedule from national publications: 38

National average strength of schedule rank: No. 4 in Big 12 (4 points)

No. 4 in Big 12 (4 points) Deseret News nonconference schedule rank: No. 4 in Big 12 (4 points)

No. 4 in Big 12 (4 points) Deseret News conference schedule rank: No. 3 in Big 12 (3 points)

No. 3 in Big 12 (3 points) Total: 11 points

2025 schedule

Aug. 30 — at UCLA

Sept. 6 — vs. Cal Poly

Sept. 13 — at Wyoming

Sept. 20 — vs. Texas Tech

Sept. 27 — at West Virginia

Oct. 11 — vs. Arizona State

Oct. 18 — at BYU

Oct. 25 — vs. Colorado

Nov. 1 — vs. Cincinnati

Nov. 15 — at Baylor

Nov. 22 — vs. Kansas State

Nov. 28 — at Kansas

Utah’s new-look offense, led by Devon Dampier, will be challenged in Week 1 when the Utes head to UCLA for one of the more anticipated opening games in the conference. The defense will face one of the better signal callers in college football, after the Nico Iamaleava drama landed him in Los Angeles.

If they win that, Utah should be unbeaten heading into league play, despite playing two nonconference games on the road.

Utah will play five of its nine Big 12 games at home this year, with three of its toughest league matchups — Texas Tech, Arizona State and Kansas State — all coming to Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The Utes will have a bye before facing the Sun Devils in midseason, a nice little rest before taking on the defending league champions in what should be one of the better conference matchups this season.

There are a handful of difficult road games for Utah in conference action, including a road trip to face rival BYU in October, along with a trip to Baylor in mid-November, though the Utes have a bye before that matchup.

No. 2: Oklahoma State Cowboys

ESPN strength of schedule: 39

39 Pro Football Network strength of schedule: 31

31 Phil Steele toughest schedule: 14

14 Average strength of school from national publications: 28

National average strength of schedule rank: No. 1 in Big 12 (1 point)

No. 1 in Big 12 (1 point) Deseret News nonconference schedule rank: No. 3 in Big 12 (3 points)

No. 3 in Big 12 (3 points) Deseret News conference schedule rank: No. 9 in Big 12 (9 points)

No. 9 in Big 12 (9 points) Total: 12 points

2025 schedule

Aug. 28 — vs. UT Martin

Sept. 6 — at Oregon

Sept. 19 — vs. Tulsa

Sept. 27 — vs. Baylor

Oct. 4 — at Arizona

Oct. 11 — vs. Houston

Oct. 18 — vs. Cincinnati

Oct. 25 — at Texas Tech

Nov. 1 — at Kansas

Nov. 15 — vs. Kansas State

Nov. 22 — at UCF

Nov. 29 — vs. Iowa State

The Cowboys’ strength of schedule is elevated because of the most difficult nonconference matchup in the Big 12, a road game at Oregon.

During league play, Oklahoma State faces several expected conference contenders, with a road game at Texas Tech to start a two-game road swing, but benefit from five Big 12 games at home. That includes late-season games with Kansas State and Iowa State.

No. 3: TCU Horned Frogs

ESPN strength of schedule: 48

48 Pro Football Network strength of schedule: 6

6 Phil Steele toughest schedule: 66

66 Average strength of schedule from national publications: 40

National average strength of schedule rank: No. 5 in Big 12 (5 points)

No. 5 in Big 12 (5 points) Deseret News nonconference schedule rank: No. 2 in Big 12 (2 points)

No. 2 in Big 12 (2 points) Deseret News conference schedule rank: No. 8 in Big 12 (8 points)

No. 8 in Big 12 (8 points) Total: 15 points

2025 schedule

Sept. 1 — at North Carolina

Sept. 13 — vs. Abilene Christian

Sept. 20 — vs. SMU

Sept. 26 — at Arizona State

Oct. 4 — vs. Colorado

Oct. 11 — at Kansas State

Oct. 18 — vs. Baylor

Oct. 25 — at West Virginia

Nov. 8 — vs. Iowa State

Nov. 15 — at BYU

Nov. 22 — at Houston

Nov. 29 — vs. Cincinnati

The Horned Frogs are one of just two Big 12 teams who will face two power conference level programs in nonconference play, as they travel to North Carolina for their opener and later host SMU. For a team that finished 2024 strong, that’s a big challenge that could pay off handsomely.

TCU must play five of its Big 12 games on the road, and perhaps none will be tougher than facing defending league champion Arizona State on a short week to open conference play. The Horned Frogs also travel to Kansas State and BYU, but get Baylor, Iowa State, Cincinnati and Colorado at home.

No. 4: West Virginia Mountaineers

ESPN strength of schedule: 55

55 Pro Football Network strength of schedule: 22

22 Phil Steele toughest schedule: 48

48 Average strength of schedule from national publications: 41.7

National average strength of schedule rank: No. 7 in Big 12 (7 points)

No. 7 in Big 12 (7 points) Deseret News nonconference schedule rank: No. 10 in Big 12 (10 points)

No. 10 in Big 12 (10 points) Deseret News conference schedule rank: No. 1 in Big 12 (1 point)

No. 1 in Big 12 (1 point) Total: 18 points

2025 schedule

Aug. 30 — vs. Robert Morris

Sept. 6 — at Ohio

Sept. 13 — vs. Pittsburgh

Sept. 20 — at Kansas

Sept. 27 — vs. Utah

Oct. 3 — at BYU

Oct. 18 — at UCF

Oct. 25 — vs. TCU

Nov. 1 — at Houston

Nov. 8 — vs. Colorado

Nov. 15 — at Arizona State

Nov. 29 — vs. Texas Tech

The Mountaineers have a manageable nonconference schedule, especially if they can beat the ACC’s Pittsburgh in the third week in a home game. That could start the new Rich Rodriguez era off on the right foot.

The conference schedule for West Virginia is another story. The Mountaineers play five league games on the road, must travel to Arizona State and BYU, as well as Kansas to start Big 12 action, and get Utah, TCU and Texas Tech all coming to Morgantown. That’s a difficult group of conference matchups, among the toughest in the league.

No. 5 (tied): Kansas Jayhawks

ESPN strength of schedule: 60

60 Pro Football Network strength of schedule: 37

37 Phil Steele toughest schedule: 11

11 Average strength of school from national publications: 36

National average strength of schedule rank: No. 2 in Big 12 (2 points)

No. 2 in Big 12 (2 points) Deseret News nonconference schedule rank: No. 5 in Big 12 (5 points)

No. 5 in Big 12 (5 points) Deseret News conference schedule rank: No. 12 in Big 12 (12 points)

No. 12 in Big 12 (12 points) Total: 19 points

2025 schedule

Aug. 23 — vs. Fresno State

Aug. 29 — vs. Wagner

Sept. 6 — at Missouri

Sept. 20 — vs. West Virginia

Sept. 27 — vs. Cincinnati

Oct. 4 — at UCF

Oct. 11 — at Texas Tech

Oct. 25 — vs. Kansas State

Nov. 1 — vs. Oklahoma State

Nov. 8 — at Arizona

Nov. 22 — at Iowa State

Nov. 28 — vs. Utah

The Jayhawks face a big challenge going into SEC territory in Week 3 to face a Missouri team that went 10-3 last season.

That’s the only road game for Kansas through the end of September, as the Jayhawks play four of their first five games at home, including two games to start league play. Kansas has five home contests in Big 12 action, with the most difficult a regular-season finale against Utah, but also must travel to Texas Tech and Iowa State.

No. 5 (tied): Baylor Bears

ESPN strength of schedule: 50

50 Pro Football Network strength of schedule: 21

21 Phil Steele toughest schedule: 40

40 Average strength of schedule from national publications: 37

National average strength of schedule rank: No. 3 in Big 12 (3 points)

No. 3 in Big 12 (3 points) Deseret News nonconference schedule rank: No. 1 in Big 12 (1 point)

No. 1 in Big 12 (1 point) Deseret News conference schedule rank: No. 15 in Big 12 (15 points)

No. 15 in Big 12 (15 points) Total: 19 points

2025 schedule

Aug. 29 — vs. Auburn

Sept. 6 — at SMU

Sept. 13 — vs. Samford

Sept. 20 — vs. Arizona State

Sept. 27 — at Oklahoma State

Oct. 4 — vs. Kansas State

Oct. 18 — at TCU

Oct. 25 — at Cincinnati

Nov. 1 — vs. UCF

Nov. 15 — vs. Utah

Nov. 22 — at Arizona

Nov. 29 — vs. Houston

Baylor will be challenged right out of the gate, playing an SEC team (Auburn) at home before hitting the road to face an ACC opponent (SMU) that made the College Football Playoff last season.

The Bears then host defending Big 12 champion Arizona State in their league opener and Kansas State two weeks after that. By midseason, Baylor will be proven as a contender or pretender in the Big 12 race.

The Bears also must face TCU on the road in the back half of the schedule, as well as host Utah, though Baylor at least has a bye before taking on the Utes.

No. 7: Kansas State Wildcats

ESPN strength of schedule: 64

64 Pro Football Network strength of schedule: 35

35 Phil Steele toughest schedule: 35

35 Average strength of schedule from national publications: 44.7

National average strength of schedule rank: No. 9 in Big 12 (9 points)

No. 9 in Big 12 (9 points) Deseret News nonconference schedule rank: No. 8 in Big 12 (8 points)

No. 8 in Big 12 (8 points) Deseret News conference schedule rank: No. 4 in Big 12 (4 points)

No. 4 in Big 12 (4 points) Total: 21 points

2025 schedule

Aug. 23 — vs. Iowa State (in Dublin, Ireland)

Aug. 30 — vs. North Dakota

Sept. 6 — vs. Army

Sept. 12 — at Arizona

Sept. 27 — vs. UCF

Oct. 4 — at Baylor

Oct. 11 — vs. TCU

Oct. 25 — at Kansas

Nov. 1 — vs. Texas Tech

Nov. 15 — at Oklahoma State

Nov. 22 — at Utah

Nov. 29 — vs. Colorado

The first four weeks of the season are a bit unusual for Kansas State, starting with a neutral-site Big 12 matchup against Iowa State in Ireland that is likely to have big implications on the conference race. Then Kansas State plays at league foe Arizona in a game that won’t count in the Big 12 standings.

Once the Wildcats’ conference schedule kicks off in earnest at the end of September, they’ll play four each at home and on the road. There are a number of likely Big 12 contenders on the schedule, with home games against TCU and Texas Tech and road matchups at Baylor and Utah.

No. 8: Colorado Buffaloes

ESPN strength of schedule: 67

67 Pro Football Network strength of schedule: 19

19 Phil Steele toughest schedule: 63

63 Average strength of schedule from national publications: 49.7

National average strength of schedule rank: No. 12 in Big 12 (12 points)

No. 12 in Big 12 (12 points) Deseret News nonconference schedule rank: No. 11 in Big 12 (11 points)

No. 11 in Big 12 (11 points) Deseret News conference schedule rank: No. 2 in Big 12 (2 points)

No. 2 in Big 12 (2 points) Total: 25 points

2025 schedule

Aug. 29 — vs. Georgia Tech

Sept. 6 — vs. Delaware

Sept. 12 — at Houston

Sept. 20 — vs. Wyoming

Sept. 27 — vs. BYU

Oct. 4 — at TCU

Oct. 11 — vs. Iowa State

Oct. 25 — at Utah

Nov. 1 — vs. Arizona

Nov. 8 — at West Virginia

Nov. 22 — vs. Arizona State

Nov. 29 — at Kansas State

Colorado should benefit from staying at Folsom Field for the entirety of their nonconference slate. The toughest of those matchups will come against ACC’s Georgia Tech in the opener, though it’s been more than a decade since the Yellow Jackets’ last double-digit win season.

The Buffaloes leave Colorado only once before the end of September, a favorable start to the year, but things get considerably tougher after that with road trips to TCU and Utah in November and Kansas State in the regular-season finale. Colorado also must host BYU, Iowa State and Arizona State.

No. 9: Arizona Wildcats

ESPN strength of schedule: 65

65 Pro Football Network strength of schedule: 25

25 Phil Steele toughest schedule: 31

31 Average strength of schedule from national publications: 40.3

National average strength of schedule rank: No. 6 in Big 12 (6 points)

No. 6 in Big 12 (6 points) Deseret News nonconference schedule rank: No. 9 in Big 12 (9 points)

No. 9 in Big 12 (9 points) Deseret News conference schedule rank: No. 11 in Big 12 (11 points)

No. 11 in Big 12 (11 points) Total: 26 points

2025 schedule

Aug. 30 — vs. Hawaii

Sept. 6 — vs. Weber State

Sept. 12 — vs. Kansas State

Sept. 27 — at Iowa State

Oct. 4 — vs. Oklahoma State

Oct. 11 — vs. BYU

Oct. 18 — at Houston

Nov. 1 — at Colorado

Nov. 8 — vs. Kansas

Nov. 15 — at Cincinnati

Nov. 22 — vs. Baylor

Nov. 28 — at Arizona State

Arizona will play all of its nonconference games at home, including a matchup against fellow Big 12 team Kansas State that won’t count in the league standings, and will play five of its first six games in Tucson.

The back half of the schedule, though, the Wildcats, will hit the road for four games, including at rival Arizona State to end the year. While Arizona’s conference matchups may not feature as many expected contenders as other teams, the Wildcats play only four league games at home and travel to Iowa State as well to start Big 12 action.

No. 10: Arizona State Sun Devils

ESPN strength of schedule: 73

73 Pro Football Network strength of schedule: 44

44 Phil Steele toughest schedule: 69

69 Average strength of schedule from national publications: 62

National average strength of schedule rank: No. 15 in Big 12 (15 points)

No. 15 in Big 12 (15 points) Deseret News nonconference schedule rank: No. 7 in Big 12 (7 points)

No. 7 in Big 12 (7 points) Deseret News conference schedule rank: No. 7 in Big 12 (7 points)

No. 7 in Big 12 (7 points) Total: 29 points

2025 schedule

Aug. 30 — vs. Northern Arizona

Sept. 6 — at Mississippi State

Sept. 13 — vs. Texas State

Sept. 20 — at Baylor

Sept. 26 — vs. TCU

Oct. 11 — at Utah

Oct. 18 — vs. Texas Tech

Oct. 25 — vs. Houston

Nov. 1 — at Iowa State

Nov. 15 — vs. West Virginia

Nov. 22 — at Colorado

Nov. 28 — vs. Arizona

Arizona State could be challenged in nonconference play, even if it comes through unbeaten. The Sun Devils have to travel to face Mississippi State, which is projected to finish last in the SEC, and host a Texas State team that won eight games a year ago.

The Sun Devils then start the defense of their Big 12 crown with a tough road game at Baylor, followed by a home game against TCU on a short week. After a bye, Arizona State hits the road to face Utah before hosting Texas Tech. It’s a critical four-game stretch.

The Sun Devils then face Iowa State on the road before things ease up a bit in the final few weeks. Still, it’s a challenging schedule that will prove whether Arizona State is worthy of being Big 12 champions two years in a row.

No. 11 (tied): Cincinnati Bearcats

ESPN strength of schedule: 63

63 Pro Football Network strength of schedule: 46

46 Phil Steele toughest schedule: 17

17 Average strength of schedule from national publications: 42

National average strength of schedule rank: No. 8 in Big 12 (8 points)

No. 8 in Big 12 (8 points) Deseret News nonconference schedule rank: No. 12 in Big 12 (12 points)

No. 12 in Big 12 (12 points) Deseret News conference schedule rank: No. 10 in Big 12 (10 points)

No. 10 in Big 12 (10 points) Total: 30 points

2025 schedule

Aug. 28 — vs. Nebraska (in Kansas City)

Sept. 6 — vs. Bowling Green

Sept. 13 — vs. Northwestern State

Sept. 27 — at Kansas

Oct. 4 — vs. Iowa State

Oct. 11 — vs. UCF

Oct. 18 — at Oklahoma State

Oct. 25 — vs. Baylor

Nov. 1 — at Utah

Nov. 15 — vs. Arizona

Nov. 22 — vs. BYU

Nov. 29 — at TCU

The Bearcats will be the only Big 12 team with a neutral-site game outside of conference play, as they face the Big Ten’s Nebraska in Arrowhead Stadium to open the season. From an entertainment standpoint, this is high up there in league nonconference action.

In Big 12 play, Cincinnati will have five home games, including Baylor and Iowa State coming to Ohio to face the Bearcats. Cincinnati, though, has a pair of difficult road games in November at Utah to start the month and at TCU to end the regular season.

No. 11 (tied): Iowa State Cyclones

ESPN strength of schedule: 59

59 Pro Football Network strength of schedule: 29

29 Phil Steele toughest schedule: 51

51 Average strength of schedule from national publications: 46.3

National average strength of schedule rank: No. 10 in Big 12 (10 points)

No. 10 in Big 12 (10 points) Deseret News nonconference schedule rank: No. 6 in Big 12 (6 points)

No. 6 in Big 12 (6 points) Deseret News conference schedule rank: No. 14 in Big 12 (14 points)

No. 14 in Big 12 (14 points) Total: 30 points

2025 schedule

Aug. 23 — vs. Kansas State (in Dublin, Ireland)

Aug. 30 — vs. South Dakota

Sept. 6 — vs. Iowa

Sept. 13 — at Arkansas State

Sept. 27 — vs. Arizona

Oct. 4 — at Cincinnati

Oct. 11 — at Colorado

Oct. 25 — vs. BYU

Nov. 1 — vs. Arizona State

Nov. 8 — at TCU

Nov. 22 — vs. Kansas

Nov. 29 — at Oklahoma State

Iowa State kicks off the 2025 season with one of its tougher tests — facing Big 12 rival Kansas State in Ireland. Following that, the Cyclones host two of their three nonconference opponents, including a matchup with rival Iowa. If Iowa State is unbeaten or has one loss through this stretch, things set up well for the Cyclones.

Iowa State has one of the more favorable league schedules among Big 12 contenders, with its toughest true road game coming at TCU in the second weekend in November. That matchup with the Horned Frogs is preceded by home games at BYU and Arizona State, and with no byes in that stretch, it’s likely to determine whether Iowa State can make the Big 12 championship game again.

No. 13: UCF Knights

ESPN strength of schedule: 57

57 Pro Football Network strength of schedule: 54

54 Phil Steele toughest schedule: 30

30 Average strength of schedule from national publications: 47

National average strength of schedule rank: No. 11 in Big 12 (11 points)

No. 11 in Big 12 (11 points) Deseret News nonconference schedule rank: No. 15 in Big 12 (15 points)

No. 15 in Big 12 (15 points) Deseret News conference schedule rank: No. 6 in Big 12 (6 points)

No. 6 in Big 12 (6 points) Total: 32 points

2025 schedule

Aug. 28 — vs. Jacksonville State

Sept. 6 — vs. North Carolina A&T

Sept. 20 — vs. North Carolina

Sept. 27 — at Kansas State

Oct. 4 — vs. Kansas

Oct. 11 — at Cincinnati

Oct. 18 — vs. West Virginia

Nov. 1 — at Baylor

Nov. 7 — vs. Houston

Nov. 15 — at Texas Tech

Nov. 22 — vs. Oklahoma State

Nov. 29 — at BYU

UCF won’t leave the Bounce House during nonconference play, a rare three-home game set outside of Big 12 action. The Knights’ toughest test in that stretch is hosting North Carolina and new coach Bill Belichick, though Scott Frost’s team will have a bye to prep for that game.

Conference play is a different story for the Knights, as they hit the road for five Big 12 contests. Several of those games are against expected contenders — after starting league play at Kansas State, UCF will play at Baylor, Texas Tech and BYU in November. The home matchups are more manageable for the Knights, at least.

No. 14: Texas Tech Red Raiders

ESPN strength of schedule: 69

69 Pro Football Network strength of schedule: 55

55 Phil Steele toughest schedule: 42

42 Average strength of schedule from national publications: 55.3

National average strength of schedule rank: No. 14 in Big 12 (14 points)

No. 14 in Big 12 (14 points) Deseret News nonconference schedule rank: No. 16 in Big 12 (16 points)

No. 16 in Big 12 (16 points) Deseret News conference schedule rank: No. 5 in Big 12 (5 points)

No. 5 in Big 12 (5 points) Total: 35 points

2025 schedule

Aug. 30 — vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Sept. 6 — vs. Kent State

Sept. 13 — vs. Oregon State

Sept. 20 — at Utah

Oct. 4 — at Houston

Oct. 11 — vs. Kansas

Oct. 18 — at Arizona State

Oct. 25 — vs. Oklahoma State

Nov. 1 — at Kansas State

Nov. 8 — vs. BYU

Nov. 15 — vs. UCF

Nov. 29 — at West Virginia

If Texas Tech isn’t undefeated heading into its Big 12 opener at Utah, something went very wrong. The Red Raiders don’t leave home during nonconference play and do not face a power conference opponent outside league action this year, with the toughest of those matchups coming against Oregon State.

Of course, that early home stretch will be counteracted by Texas Tech having to play three of its first four Big 12 games on the road, starting with a difficult matchup at Utah that precedes a bye.

The Red Raiders also play at Arizona State and Kansas State in a three-week span in the back half of the year, but they at least get BYU at home.

No. 15: Houston Cougars

ESPN strength of schedule: 75

75 Pro Football Network strength of schedule: 58

58 Phil Steele toughest schedule: 22

22 Average strength of schedule from national publications: 51.7

National average strength of schedule rank: No. 13 in Big 12 (13 points)

No. 13 in Big 12 (13 points) Deseret News nonconference schedule rank: No. 13 in Big 12 (13 points)

No. 13 in Big 12 (13 points) Deseret News conference schedule rank: No. 16 in Big 12 (16 points)

No. 16 in Big 12 (16 points) Total: 42 points

2025 schedule

Aug. 28 — vs. Stephen F. Austin

Sept. 6 — at Rice

Sept. 12 — vs. Colorado

Sept. 26 — at Oregon State

Oct. 4 — vs. Texas Tech

Oct. 11 — at Oklahoma State

Oct. 18 — vs. Arizona

Oct. 25 — at Arizona State

Nov. 1 — vs. West Virginia

Nov. 7 — at UCF

Nov. 22 — vs. TCU

Nov. 29 — at Baylor

Houston, if it can get its new-look offense playing well early, has enough of a favorable nonconference schedule — even with two road games — to head into the heart of league play with some momentum.

Big 12 action brings the Cougars several challenging matchups, though for the most part they are spread out, outside of hosting TCU in late November, followed by a trip to face Baylor in the finale. Houston gets Texas Tech at home, but must travel to defending Big 12 champion Arizona State for its fifth straight game without a bye.

No. 16: BYU Cougars

ESPN strength of schedule: 74

74 Pro Football Network strength of schedule: 52

52 Phil Steele toughest schedule: 68

68 Average strength of schedule from national publications: 64.7

National average strength of schedule rank: No. 16 in Big 12 (16 points)

No. 16 in Big 12 (16 points) Deseret News nonconference schedule rank: No. 14 in Big 12 (14 points)

No. 14 in Big 12 (14 points) Deseret News conference schedule rank: No. 13 in Big 12 (13 points)

No. 13 in Big 12 (13 points) Total: 43 points

2025 schedule

Aug. 30 — vs. Portland State

Sept. 6 — vs. Stanford

Sept. 20 — at East Carolina

Sept. 27 — at Colorado

Oct. 3 — vs. West Virginia

Oct. 11 — at Arizona

Oct. 18 — vs. Utah

Oct. 25 — at Iowa State

Nov. 8 — at Texas Tech

Nov. 15 — vs. TCU

Nov. 22 — at Cincinnati

Nov. 29 — vs. UCF

The Cougars may well go unbeaten in nonconference play, though they’re likely to face plenty of bumps in that stretch after being forced to find a new starting quarterback on short notice thanks to the Jake Retzlaff situation.

The ACC’s Stanford is beatable and must travel to Provo, and BYU should benefit from an early bye before traveling to East Carolina, though both games could get dicey.

The Cougars’ home slate of Big 12 games includes tough matchups against rival Utah and TCU, a team that has had BYU’s number for some time.

BYU’s biggest test, though, in determining whether it makes a chase at the Big 12 title will be whether it can win one or two games in a two-game road swing to Iowa State and Texas Tech. At least there’s a bye week in between the two.

The Cougars have two of the best-timed bye weeks, in terms of coming when BYU may need the rest and time to reset.