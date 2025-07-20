Tony Finau of the United States walks the 5th green during the second round of the British Open golf championship at the Royal Portrush Golf Club, Northern Ireland, Friday, July 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Tony Finau found no joy in his final round of the 153rd British Open on Sunday, an event he finished in solo third place in 2019 at this same Royal Portrush course outside of Belfast in Northern Ireland.

Finau made double bogey on holes 5 and 14 to dash any chance he had of finishing in the Top 10 if not Top 20 at the Open Championship.

He shot 4-over par 75 on Sunday to finish the tournament at 1-over par. Finau’s last two rounds, when he dropped out of contention, came during two superior weather days on the usually windy, rainy coastal layout.

Meanwhile, in a spectacular display of how to make comebacks and finish, fellow American and LIV Tour star Bryson DeChambeau fired a 7-under par 64 on Sunday to climb into the top three at 9-under par when he signed his card. This after he started the tournament with a 7-over par 78 in Round One, barely making the cut with a T-144.

On Friday he climbed to 51st, then 34th on Saturday with combined rounds of 78-65-68-64, 9-under. With no birdies in his disastrous first round 78, Dechambeau then had 19 birdies the rest of the way.

Because of DeChambeau, USA players stole the thunder on Sunday.

Third-day leader Scottie Scheffler also displayed why he is No. 1 in the world when he opened a seven-shot lead within his opening four holes with a pair of birdies.

Playing with Scheffler, China’s Hao Tong Li, the only player with a chance of challenging the American, made two bogeys in that span of the first four pins.

After Finau’s double on the Par 4 14th, he made a bogey on the next hole and finished the day with a 4-over 75 final circuit. His birdies Sunday came on the seventh and ninth holes.