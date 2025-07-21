Egor Demin poses for a picture with Travis Hansen after being selected No. 8 overall in the NBA draft by the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday, June 25, 2025. Hansen, the former BYU basketball star, is joining the school's athletic department as a senior associate athletic director, overseeing NIL and revenue share operations.

Former BYU basketball star Travis Hansen is coming back to his alma mater to serve in an athletic senior leadership position.

Hansen is joining BYU as a senior associate athletic director, where he’ll “oversee revenue share and NIL operations for the entire department,” according to a BYU press release.

Hansen played for BYU in the early 2000s before taking his talents to the NBA and overseas. Following his playing career, he’s found success in business ventures.

That was just one of several athletic department moves BYU announced Monday evening.

Two current BYU head coaches, football’s Kalani Sitake and women’s cross country/track and field’s Diljeet Taylor, will join the school’s leadership team as senior associate athletic directors.

In addition to their primary roles in leading their respective programs, Sitake and Taylor will assist the athletic department in strategy and impact, the school said.

Other BYU athletic department moves the school announced include: