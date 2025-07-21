Former BYU basketball star Travis Hansen is coming back to his alma mater to serve in an athletic senior leadership position.
Hansen is joining BYU as a senior associate athletic director, where he’ll “oversee revenue share and NIL operations for the entire department,” according to a BYU press release.
Hansen played for BYU in the early 2000s before taking his talents to the NBA and overseas. Following his playing career, he’s found success in business ventures.
That was just one of several athletic department moves BYU announced Monday evening.
Two current BYU head coaches, football’s Kalani Sitake and women’s cross country/track and field’s Diljeet Taylor, will join the school’s leadership team as senior associate athletic directors.
In addition to their primary roles in leading their respective programs, Sitake and Taylor will assist the athletic department in strategy and impact, the school said.
Other BYU athletic department moves the school announced include:
- Dallan Moody is elevated to deputy athletic director, and he’ll continue to oversee Cougar athletics revenue and finance.
- Chad Lewis is elevated to a senior associate athletic director role, while overseeing development initiatives.
- Casey Stauffer is also elevated to a senior associate athletic director role, while overseeing sponsorship operations.
- Liz Darger will continue to serve as senior women administrator, while she, David Almodova and Trevor Wilson retain roles as senior associate athletic directors.
- Tyson Hutchins is elevated to senior associate athletic director and he — along with Darger, Almodova and Wilson — will take over many of new BYU athletic director Brian Santiago’s previous responsibilities and sport administration assignments.