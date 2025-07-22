Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey (18) in action during the NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024, in Philadelphia. The Falcons won 22-21.

Britain Covey earned a Super Bowl ring with the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

Now, he has the bling to go with it.

The former University of Utah and Timpview High star shared an Instagram post that included photos showcasing his ring during the Eagles’ ring ceremony last weekend.

Covey earned a Super Bowl ring in his third NFL season, despite missing much of the year due to injury.

He was still on injured reserve, recovering from a neck injury, when Philadelphia beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9 in New Orleans.

The 28-year-old has primarily been a punt return specialist during his three seasons in the NFL. This offseason, he wasn’t retained by the Eagles, where he played his first three NFL seasons, and signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

His best NFL season came in 2023, when he averaged 14.4 yards on 29 punt returns, second-highest in the league and second-highest in Eagles history, behind only DeSean Jackson’s 15.2 average in 2009.

Covey was named a 2024 Pro Bowl alternate.

He made the Super Bowl as a rookie and had a 27-yard punt return for Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII, but the Eagles lost to the Chiefs 38-35 in that game.

Now, Covey will have the chance to chase another ring with the Rams.

Ironically, the last time a former Ute had won a Super Bowl ring as a player came in 2022 in Super Bowl LVI, when safety Eric Weddle, kicker Matt Gay and safety Terrell Burgess earned one with the Rams.