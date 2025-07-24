Ashley Paulson earned her fourth Deseret News Marathon win in five years with a dominating performance on Thursday morning.
She crossed the line, wearing her dad’s original race t-shirt from 1988, in 2:45:02. The 43-year-old maintained a 6:17 pace throughout the 26.2-mile race.
Grace Clements, 25, took second place with a time of 2:48:42, while 33-year-old Christina Couper earned third with a time of 2:56:23.
Max Jones crosses the finish line as he wins the men’s category of the Deseret News Marathon at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
In the men’s race, Max Jones, 25, won with a time of 2:29:56. Jonathan Kotter finished second — covering the course in 2:31:12 — while Anthony Kunkel took third place, crossing the finish line at 2:33:52.
This story will be updated.