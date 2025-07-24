Ashley Paulson crosses the finish line as she wins the women’s category of the Deseret News Marathon at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

Ashley Paulson earned her fourth Deseret News Marathon win in five years with a dominating performance on Thursday morning.

She crossed the line, wearing her dad’s original race t-shirt from 1988, in 2:45:02. The 43-year-old maintained a 6:17 pace throughout the 26.2-mile race.

Grace Clements, 25, took second place with a time of 2:48:42, while 33-year-old Christina Couper earned third with a time of 2:56:23.

| Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

In the men’s race, Max Jones, 25, won with a time of 2:29:56. Jonathan Kotter finished second — covering the course in 2:31:12 — while Anthony Kunkel took third place, crossing the finish line at 2:33:52.

