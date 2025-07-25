New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson, second from right, poses for a picture with his family after practice at the team’s NFL football training camp in East Rutherford, N.J., Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

The first week of NFL training camp provided fans with a first look at what to expect from their favorite teams this season.

It also provided a glimpse of some NFL stars in their other role: dad. Both players and coaches have had their family on hand at training camp, leading to some cute and wholesome moments.

Here are some of the best moments shared on social media.

NFL dads and their kids

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence became a dad this year. He and his wife Marissa Lawrence welcomed their first child, a daughter named Shae Lynn, in January, according to a post the couple shared on Instagram.

This was his first training camp with his daughter.

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson was joined by his kids and wife, Ciara. Wilson is entering his 14th NFL season and his first with the Giants.

University of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders was on hand Wednesday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp to watch his son Shilo Sanders, who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ Saquon Barkley was seen playing with his kids after training camp on Wednesday.

Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown was also seen with his family on Wednesday, giving his kids hugs.

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins had his family join his training camp press conference on Thursday.

After his media availability on Wednesday, New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore was greeted by his family. Moore is in his first year as head coach.

Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek was pictured with his sons on Friday. His sons sported Maxx Crosby and Ashton Jeanty jerseys.

Ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, Spytek shared his son’s love of Jeanty, who they ended up drafting.

“My oldest son has made it no secret that if we don’t pick Ashton Jeanty at six, that he’s walking out of the family and he’s gonna find somebody else,” Spytek told Sirius XM NFL Radio.

The general manager later revealed that it was part of his draft tactics, per ESPN.

“I involved my kid in the Ashton Jeanty chase, just to maybe get people to think that, well, he would never do what the 10-year-old says,” he said.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was joined by his fiancee and two daughters on the Cowboys’ first day of training camp.

Alijah Vera-Tucker was seen with his son, Roman Alijah Vera-Tucker, who was born in November, according to an Instagram post by his wife.

Past NFL dad training camp moments

Here are more family moments at training camp over the years between NFL players and their kids.