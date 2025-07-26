Real Salt Lake midfielder Braian Ojeda (6) celebrates after scoring during the second half of a game against the San Jose Earthquakes at America First Field in Sandy on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Braian Ojeda scored his first goal of the season Saturday night to help Real Salt Lake beat the Earthquakes 2-1 and extend San Jose’s winless streak to six games.

Ojeda received a pass about 30 yards out and darted toward goal before blasting a low shot from just outside the area the bounced off goalkeeper Daniel De Sousa Britto — known simply as “Daniel” — into the net to cap the scoring in the 81st minute.

Reid Roberts was shown a yellow card in first-half stoppage time and then another in the 84th minute, which resulted in a red card and Earthquakes (7-9-8) played a man down the rest of the way.

After the teams quickly traded turnovers, Josef Martínez opened the scoring in the 51st. Cristian Espinoza played a pass to the right end line, where Cristian Arango — as he was falling out of bounds — flicked a first-touch centering pass and Martínez put away a diving header from point-blank range.

Salt Lake (9-11-4) made it 1-1 in the 57th on an own goal when, the counter-attack, Diogo Gonçalves played a low cross the was redirected into the net by San Jose’s Jamar Ricketts.

Daniel had two saves for San Jose.

Rafael Cabral stopped two shots for Salt Lake.

RSL’s Alexandros Katranis (yellow card accumulation) and Brayan Vera (yellow card accumulation) served one-game suspensions.

The Earthquakes beat RSL 4-0 at home in the season opener.