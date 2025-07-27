A football is pictured before a football game held at Timpview High School in Provo on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.

Before the last season Duchesne was known as the class of whatever region they were placed in, regardless of classification. Winning the region title a total of eight region championships since 2015.

Duchesne head coach Tom Clark is hoping to get back to that standard of Duchesne football in year two with the team. With the fellow coaches of the 1A North division has tabbed Duchesne to do just that.

“Year one was a learning experience for everyone. We played some really good football at times, but we just were not consistent enough,” Clark said. “I have been able to install my weight program and the players, and I have gotten to know each other better and they know what I expect as far as the program goes.”

Clark knows that his team will need to get on the same page quickly. Returning only six starters on offense, including three offensive linemen and two wide receivers.

It does, however, return key returning piece in quarterback Nash Goodliffe, who was on the second team all-state just last season.

“I am really looking forward to seeing his progress going into year two of our system. We have our two RB’s returning (Kasen Crum and Kade Thacker) which gives us a good running game along with Nash’s running ability,” said Clark.

Crum was a first team all-state RB last year and will be returning his 1,125 yards and 10 touchdowns to an offense in need of returning experience.

Defensively Duchesne returns six starters, including its top linebacker Rhett Clayburn who had 61 tackles, three sacks and an interception during the last season. Kasen Crum will also return to bolster the defense with his 178 career tackles.

“I know every coach says this, but if we can get off the field on third down and limit the big play, we have a chance to be good defensively, those are the things that hurt us last year,” said Clark.

Projected in second is the reigning region champion North Summit, with just one key returning contributor from last year’s team — linebacker Knox Woolstenhulme.

North Summit is hoping last year’s 11-1 record and semifinal appearance is a turning point for the program as it won double digit games for the first time since winning it all in 2008.

But Head coach Jerre Holmes knows he has a lot of production needing to be replaced.

“Every position on offense and defense is open this year due to graduation, but we have a lot of hungry guys who are looking forward to earning a spot. I am excited to see how they all respond to the situation,” said Holmes.

He knows he has a tough schedule ahead of him too as he hopes to get his players prepared for the playoffs.

“Duchesne has some exceptionally talented players returning, and they will be extremely tough up front. South Summit has a lot of guys back from last year and will be in the mix with a new coaching staff. Millard always good guys and will be tough. Gunnison is improving each year and will compete. North Sevier has some good young guys. They will be competitive.” Holmes stated.

The Millard Eagles checks in at third entering into the season as they return eight total starters with three players on offense and five on defense.

“We are optimistic about this season. We have a few returning players that the team will look to for leadership,” said Milalrd coach Stoney Myers.

North Sevier ended last season hot, finishing the regular season with three straight wins before falling to North Summit in the playoffs. It returns only seven players total (five on offense and two on defense) but it will have “some very talented seniors and underclassmen” coming to help this team according to first-year coach Brady Wheeler.

The Wolves hope a stronger regular season schedule helps them prepare for the playoffs as it plays powerhouses Kanab, Rich and Enterprise in nonregion play.

Wheeler, who was a four-year starter at quarterback for North Sanpete, will be making his head coaching debut this year.

“We have some really notable talent on our team this year, we’re just focusing on changing the culture and the expectations within the program. I am excited to see how we can piece it all together and see how our talent can compete with the other teams within 1A,” he said.

Gunnison Valley was pegged to finish last in region, but the Bulldogs want to surprise some folks this season in Austin Jackson’s second season with the team.

Last season Gunnison struggled, losing every game, with a noticeably young and inexperienced team returning. With all the playing time his players got, Jackson hopes it elevates the team to the next level.

In total the Bulldogs return eight players on offense and nine on defense.

Deseret News graphic

1A North projections

(Preseason rankings are based on coaches’ votes

1. Duchesne Eagles

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Tom Clark

Heads into his second season as head coach at Duchesne after previously coaching in Georgia. Last year’s Eagles team went 5-6 in Clark’s inaugural year. He’s a graduate of North Cobb High School in George and the University of West Alabama.

Coach Tom Clark’s general outlook

We are extremely excited about this upcoming season. We have a lot of returning players that got a lot of first time varsity experience last year. We had a great off season in the weight room which should help us on the offensive and defensive lines. We return multiple all-state players and with the help of some young players coming up we should be able to compete at a high level.

Duchesne overview 2024 stats 2024 record: 5-6 (second in 1A North with a 3-1 record) 2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 1A 2024 postseason: Lost to Milford, 35-24, in the 1A quarterfinals All-time record: 317-230-1 (54 years) State titles: 7 (2006, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2020) Region titles: 19 (1983 co, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1990, 2006, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023)



Offensive coordinator: Tom Clark

2024 offense: 29.18 ppg (No. 5 in 1A)

Six returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Nashden Goodliffe, Sr., QB

Kasen Crum, Sr., RB

Kade Thacker, Sr., RB

Jackson Stansfield, Jr., OL

Eli Lefler, Jr., OL

Rhett Clayburn, Sr., TE

Key offensive newcomers

Scottie Branson, Sr., WR

Dillan Remund, Sr., OL

CJ Hamilton, Sr., OL

Tucker Lefler, So., OL

Brex Robinson, Jr., WR

Defensive coordinator: Justin Parker

2024 defense: 24.55 ppg (No. 6 in 1A)

Six returning starters

4-3 defense

Returning defensive starters

Kasen Crum, Sr., MLB

Rhett Clayburn, Sr., OLB

Kade Thacker, Sr., OLB

Brex Robinson, Jr., FS

Wyatt Christenson, Sr., LB

Dillan Remund, Sr., DE

Key defensive newcomers

Tucker Lefler, So., DL

Eli Lefler, Jr., DE

Scottie Branson, Sr., DB

CJ Hamilton, Sr., DL

2. North Summit Braves

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jerre Holmes

Is entering his fifth year in his second stint as North Summit head coach, and 24th overall season as a football head coach. In his previous stint at North Summit from 2000 to 2010 he racked up a 74-53 record with state titles in 2006 and 2007. Prior to that he coached at Rich from 1991 to 1999 where his teams went, 67-30, including state titles in 1994, 1995 and 1996. His overall coaching record is 167-102. He’s a graduate of Cokeville High School in Wyoming and the University of Utah.

Coach Jerre Holmes’s general outlook

Every position on offense and defense is open this year due to graduation, but we have a lot of hungry guys who are looking forward to earning a spot. I am excited to see how they all respond to the situation.

North Summit overview 2024 stats 2024 record: 11-1 (first in 1A North with a 4-0 record) 2024 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 1A 2024 postseason: Lost to Kanab, 27-6, in the 1A semifinals All-time record: 475-423-23 (99 years) State titles: 7 (1964, 1972, 1989, 1990, 1991, 2007, 2008) Region titles: 23 (1928, 1929, 1930 co, 1937, 1955, 1965, 1969, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1977 co, 1978, 1983 co, 1989, 1990, 1991 co, 2006, 2007, 2013 co, 2024)



Offensive coordinator: Devin Smith

2024 offense: 35.58 ppg (No. 1 in 1A)

Zero returning starters

Pistol with some triple option

Key offensive newcomers

Tracen Judd, Sr., OL

Vincent Lopez, Sr., OL

Jack Wood, Sr., OL

Kip Richins, Sr., RB

Defensive coordinator: Cory Jones

2024 defense: 13.92 ppg (No. 3 in 1A)

One returning starter

3-5 defensive

Returning defensive starters

Knox Woolstenhulme, Jr., LB had a lot of reps on defense

Key defensive newcomers

Tracen Judd, Sr., DE

Kip Richins, Sr., LB

Jaden Rowser, Jr., LB

Cru Richins, Jr., DB

Cael Blonquist, Jr., LB/N

Tate Pace, So., DB

3. Millard Eagles

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Stoney Myers

In his first three seasons coaching at his alma mater Myers has led Millard to a 11-22 record. He’s a graduate of Southern Utah.

Coach Stoney Myers’s general outlook

We are optimistic about this season, We have a few returning players that the team will look to for leadership, However, we will also be looking for some of our younger players to step up and fill some key positions for us. We want to really focus on creating team unity this year, and we feel that chemistry starting to develop in our offseason work, We look forward in being able to compete this year.

Millard overview 2024 stats 2024 record: 4-7 (third in 1A North with a 2-2 record) 2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 1A 2024 postseason: Lost to Kanab, 41-6, in the 1A quarterfinals All-time record: 607-311-22 (99 years) State titles: 13 (1950, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1958, 1960, 1976, 1978, 1981, 1982, 1988, 1995, 2001) Region titles: 40 (1933, 1937, 1944, 1945, 1946, 1947 co, 1949, 1950, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1962, 1963, 1967 co, 1969, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1981, 1983 co, 1988 co, 1989 co, 1997, 1998, 1999 co, 2001, 2002 co, 2003, 2004 co, 2006, 2007, 2009 co, 2010)

Offensive coordinator: Coach Blaine Burraston

2024 offense: 14.45 ppg (No. 7 in 1A)

Three returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Ricky Carrasco, Sr., OL,

Connor Stevens, Sr., QB

Deegan Leatham, Sr., RB

Key offensive newcomers

Caden Fowkes Sr., RB

Almon Butterfield Sr., OL

Alexis Carrasco Sr., OL

Brayden Larsen Sr., OL

Jensen Davies Jr., WR

Stockton Stevens Sr., WR

Mason Wardel, Jr., Slot

Sergio Allerano, Jr., Slot

Christian Briceno, Jr., WR

Defensive coordinator: Stoney Myers

2024 defense: 27.73 ppg (No. 7 in 1A)

Five returning starters

4-4 defense

Returning defensive starters

Sergio Allerano, Jr., DB

Deegan Leatham Sr., DE

Caden Fowkes Sr., LB

Gael Gutierrez, Jr., DE

Jensen Davies, Jr., S

Key defensive newcomers

Ricky Carrasco Sr., D, Line/LB

Christian Briceno Jr., DB

Avery Pikyavit Jr., D, Line

Mason Wardel Jr., S

Stockton Stevens Sr., DB

4. North Sevier Wolves

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Brady Wheeler

A former assistant at North Sevier, he’s entering his first season as head coach for the Wolves. He’s a graduate of North Sanpete and Snow College.

Coach Brady Wheeler’s general outlook

We are excited for this season. We don’t bring back a lot of starters but we have some very talented seniors and underclassmen. We hope to change our culture and our mentality into a winning mentality and every time we step on the field we expect to compete, no matter who the opponent is. We have a lot of talent and hope to spread the ball out and get everybody involved.

North Sevier overview 2024 stats 2024 record: 5-7 (fourth in 1A North with a 1-3 record) 2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 1A 2024 postseason: Lost to North Summit, 47-6, in the 1A quarterfinals All-time record: 180-388-2 (66 years) State titles: 1 (2008) Region titles: 2 (1977 co, 1996)

Offensive coordinator: Brady Wheeler

2024 offense: 23.08 ppg (No. 6 in 1A)

Five returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Brody Bulloch, Sr., WR

Ayden Bosshardt, Sr., RB

Hagan Olsen, Jr., TE

Zander Christiansen, SO, RB

Mckay Nelson, Jr., OL

Key offensive newcomers

Koy Wasden, Sr., QB

Steffen Williams, Sr., WR

Jacob Brown, So., OL

Defensive coordinator: Wyatt Mason

2024 defense: 29.08 ppg (No. 8 in 1A)

Two returning starters

4-3 defense

Returning defensive starters

Brody Bulloch, Sr., DE

Hagan Olsen, Jr., DE

Key defensive newcomers

Tanner Thurston, Jr., LB

Ayden Bosshardt, Sr., DB

Koy Wasden, Sr., DB

5. Gunnison Valley Bulldogs

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Austin Jackson

In his first season as head coach in 2024, he tallied an 0-9 record with the Bulldogs. He’s a graduate of Manti High School and Utah State.

Coach Austin Jackson’s general outlook

We are looking forward to another year. We were very young and inexperienced last year and are looking forward to having more upperclassmen with more experience on the field. We bring back a lot of starters from last season who have been working hard to improve.

Gunnison Valley overview 2024 stats 2024 record: 0-9 (fifth in 1A North with a 0-4 record) 2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 1A 2024 postseason: Lost to North Sevier, 36-13, in the 1A first round All-time record: 96-242 (35 years) State titles: 1 (2022) Region titles: None



Offensive coordinator: Austin Jackson

2024 offense: 9.78 ppg (No. 10 in 1A)

Eight returning starters

Multi offenses

Returning offensive starters

Tyrus Roberts Sr., OL

Talan Dyreng Sr., WR

Bronsen Allen Jr., TE

Wrigley Crouch Jr., OL

Deegan Hill Jr., OL

Max Mower Jr., OL

Daxton Knudsen Jr., WR

Ryder Coates Sr., RB

Key offensive newcomers

Kyle Keith Jr., QB

Auden Dillon Jr., OL

Chance Hammond Jr., RB

Defensive coordinator: Austin Jackson

2024 defense: 39.11 ppg (No. 10 in 1A)

Nine returning starters

4-4 defense

Returning defensive starters

Tyrus Roberts Sr., DL

Talan Dyreng Sr., DB

Braxton Pickett Sr., DB

Wrigley Crouch Jr., DL

Deegan Hill Jr., DL

Daxton Knudsen Jr., LB

Ryder Coates Sr., LB

Chance Hammond Jr., LB

Bronsen Allen Jr., DL

Key defensive newcomers