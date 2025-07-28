Aaron Rodgers recently shared new details about his marriage.

NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt caught up with Rodgers at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp Saturday.

Brandt asked Rodgers how marriage has changed him personally and its potential effect on the field.

“How much time do you have?” Rodgers said.

The quarterback went on to praise his wife, calling her the “right one.”

“When you meet the right one and you’re with the right one, your whole world changes in a second, and to have that person that unconditionally loves you behind the scenes, there’s no better feeling in the world,” he said.

Rodgers then shared his gratitude for his wife for being his “rock.”

“I got the most incredible wife. I just really love her, and I’m so thankful to have her by my side at the end,” he said. “When you have that stability and that rock behind you at the house, you feel like you can do anything.”

What do we know about Aaron Rodgers’ marriage?

The short answer is very little.

At the Steelers’ mini camp in June, he announced he got married during the offseason after ESPN’s Brooke Pryor asked him about the ring he was wearing.

He said he had been married for “a couple of months.”

The ring was spotted a few days before in a photo the Steelers shared on social media announcing Rodgers’ signing was official.

Rodgers has a history of high-profile relationships, but he has been tight-lipped when it comes to his marriage.

No photos of the couple have been shared, and the quarterback hasn’t even revealed his wife’s name.

During his Dec. 23 appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers revealed he had a girlfriend named Brittani — he emphasized it’s spelt with an “i.”

Rodgers also said that she didn’t have social media and that he thinks she’s a fan of McAfee.