For three years, South Summit dominated its region and won three straight region titles between 2021-2023.

Last year, the Wildcats were dethroned by Layton Christian Academy while having their first sub-.500 season since 2019 with a record of 4-7.

However, South Summit is expected to regain its region champion spot after bringing in a new head coach in Levi Thompson and retaining 13 starters, seven offensive and six defensive, for the 2025 season.

“I’m excited about the up coming season,” Thompson said. “These kids have been putting in the work all spring and summer. We have came a long way. We still have a lot of things to improve on but coming into the first week of fall camp I am feeling pretty good about where we are as a team.”

Among the returning players is senior running back and linebacker Bryce Pulver. Pulver led the Wildcats offense in rushing yards last season, averaging 72.6 yards per game while scoring five touchdowns.

South Summit’s offense struggled in 2A last season, finishing eighth in points per game for the classification. However, its defense was third best and hopes to keep that defensive continuity into the 2025 season.

“We have a lot of returning starters,” continued Thompson. “We also have a lot of younger players that have been stepping up and going to be in big roles this season. We have a lot of talented players and there is no reason we shouldn’t be right there in the mix. Bryce Pulver, Blake Osguthurpe, Jake Johnson are a few of the skilled players that will be huge for us. Trayvn Bogger, Jackson Colman are a few of are lineman that will be holding down the middle. I’m excited and ready to get the season rolling with this team.”

San Juan — in 2A South — is the clear favorite for the 2A state title while South Summit hopes to be among the teams fighting to dethrone the Broncos.

Summit Academy had a successful year in the 2A North region last year after finishing second with a 4-1 region record. Bears head coach Justin Wilbur enters his third year as head coach for Summit Academy.

The Bears are projected to finish second again in the 2A North region.

“We are very optimistic for the year,” Wilbur said. “We have eight returning starters on offense and five returners on defense. So, we have a lot of experience coming back.”

While the Bears were successful in region, they were less so in non-region play. Against non-region opponents, Summit Academy was 2-5.

Summit Academy does have reasons to be optimistic about the 2025 season, particularly with returning junior quarterback Preston Mackowiak.

In seven games, Mackowiak threw for 1,075 yards with a 61.5% completion percentage. He totaled 12 touchdowns with five interceptions. Summit Academy knows its offense needs to be improved from last season and its continuity is looking like an improvement.

Running back Liam Larson also returns to Summit Academy after averaging six yards per carry on 70 total carries.

“We have a lot of consistency on the sidelines as well this year. We are expecting big things and should be very competitive this year. We are excited for this year and cannot wait for Aug. 15,” Wilbur said.

Finishing third in the coaches’ poll for the 2A North region is Judge Memorial. It’s Jeff Kaufusi’s second year at the helm for Judge, but he previously spent 20 years as an assistant.

In Kaufusi’s first season as head coach, the Bulldogs finished with a 4-8 season record and finished fourth in region with a 2-3 region record. Judge also lost to eventual 2A champion San Juan in the 2A quarterfinals.

The Bulldogs have a large challenge with roster turnover, as they return only two offensive starters and three defensive.

“The Bulldogs enter the upcoming football season with renewed energy and purpose,” Kaufusi said. “With a handful of returning starters on both sides of the ball, the Bulldogs are looking to build momentum under a committed coaching staff focused on strengthening team culture, emphasizing academics and proudly representing the school and community.

“A talented group of underclassmen is ready to step up and contribute, while a smaller but experienced group of upperclassmen will provide leadership and impact on the field. The team is poised for growth as they continue to lay the foundation for long-term success.”

Between 2021 to 2023, American Leadership Academy had an abysmal 2-31 record. However, the Eagles saw big improvement last year with a 5-6 record.

American Leadership Academy is optimistic about next season, as it was voted to finish fourth in region with a staggering 18 starters returning, nine starters on each offense and defense.

“2024 was a step in the right direction for our program and we hope to continue the upward trend in 2025,” ALA coach Lance Burrell said. “We have a very experienced team that has played a lot of snaps over the last few years, as well as a fun addition of young talent in the lower classes.”

Coming in last in the 2A North preseason poll is Providence Hall.

The Patriots are coming off a difficult year where they had a winless 0-11 record and finished sixth in the region.

However, head coach Dave Smith is heading into his second season and says last year was a complete rebuilding and he’s excited to see what continued continuity could do for his program.

Sixteen starters return for the Patriots, seven offensive and six defensive.

“Last year was a complete rebuilding process for us,” said Smith. “We had a lot of young players, and now they have a year of experience under their belts. With a few key additions, a brand-new stadium and facility and a strong system, culture, and trust in the process, we have a lot to be excited about. We may still be a young team, but I believe our players are fully committed to our vision. We eagerly anticipate this new season.”

Deseret News graphic

2A North projections

(Preseason rankings are based on coaches’ votes)

1. South Summit Wildcats

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Levi Thompson

The South Summit High School and Snow College grad is heading into his first season as head coach for the Wildcats.

South Summit overview 2024 record: 4-7 (third in 2A North with a 3-2 record) 2024 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 2A 2024 postseason: Lost to Delta, 28-17, in the 2A quarterfinals All-time record: 438-357-8 (87 years) State titles: 8 (1977, 1978, 1984, 1988, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018) Region titles: 15 (1925, 1971, 1972, 1974, 1977 co, 2000, 2009 co, 2013 co, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023)

Offensive coordinator: Kendall Prescott

2024 offense: 22.73 ppg (No. 8 in 2A)

Seven returning starters

Returning offensive starters

Blake Osguthurpe, Sr., WR

Ian Mair, Jr., QB

Bryce Pulver, Sr., RB

Ryker Bowen, Sr., TE

Trayvn Boger, Sr., OL

Kobe yturralde, Jr., OL

Ian Andruschenko, Jr., OL

Key offensive newcomers

Jack Johnson, Sr., WR

Willam Neff, Sr., WR

Jackson Coleman, Sr., OL

Defensive coordinator: Levi Thompson

2024 defense: 23.45 ppg (No. 3 in 2A)

Six returning starters

4-4 defense

Returning defensive starters

Jack Johnson, Sr., CB

Brody Larsen, Jr., S/LB

Bryce Pulver, Sr., LB

Owen Mair, Sr., SS

Trayvn Boger, Sr., DL

Ryker Bowen, Sr., DE

Key defensive newcomers

Theus Reed, Sr., LB

Logan McArthur, Sr., LB

Ammon Marchant, Jr., LB

Willam Neff, Sr., CB

Kobe Yturralde, Jr., DE

Ian Andruschenko, Jr., DL

2. Summit Academy Bears

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Justin Wilbur

The Lehi graduate is heading into his third season as head coach at Summit Academy after his 7-5 debut season in 2023. He’s a graduate of the University of Utah.

Coach Justin Wilbur’s general outlook

We are very optimistic for the year. We have eight returning starters on offense and five returners on defense. So we have a lot of experience coming back. We have a lot of consistency on the sidelines as well this year. We are expecting big things and should be very competitive this year. We are excited for this year and cannot wait for Aug. 15.

Summit Academy overview 2024 record: 6-6 (second in 2A North with a 4-1 record) 2024 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 2A 2024 postseason: Lost to Emery, 31-20, in the 2A semifinals All-time record: 91-58 (13 years) State titles: 1 (2018) Region titles: 3 (2016, 2017 co, 2018)

Offensive coordinator: Parker Morrill

2024 offense: 24.58 ppg (No. 7 in 2A)

Eight returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Preston Mackowiak Jr., QB

Liam Larson Sr., RB

Beau Edmunds Sr., WR

Brayden Dieters Jr., WR

Beckem Meredith Jr., WR

Carson Jensen Sr., OL

Jack Troester Sr., OL

Dallin Young Sr., OL

Key offensive newcomers

Talan Taylor Sr., WR

Walker Booth Sr., Center

Gabriel Clawson Sr., OL

Defensive coordinator: Gabe Wilbur

2024 defense: 27.17 ppg (No. 4 in 2A)

Five returning starters

4-3 & 3-4 defense

Returning defensive starters

Tug Wilbur Sr., Edge

Tritan Bianco Sr., DL

Aidan Matagi Sr., LB

Zeke Gonzalez Sr., LB

Tanner Madison Sr., DB

Key defensive newcomers

Sam Troester Soph DE

Ayden Fazio Jr., DL

Boston Wilbur Jr., DL

Cooper Despain Sr., LB

Owen Burket Sr., DB

Talin Hill Sr., DB

3. Judge Memorial Bulldogs

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Jeff Kaufusi

After a 20-year stint as an assistant coach, including the previous eight at Alta, Jeff Kaufusi took over as head coach at Judge Memorial last year and guided the team to a 4-8 record. He’s a graduate of the University of Utah.

Coach Jeff Kaufusi’s general outlook

Coach Kaufusi and the Bulldogs enter the upcoming football season with renewed energy and purpose. With a handful of returning starters on both sides of the ball, the Bulldogs are looking to build momentum under a committed coaching staff focused on strengthening team culture, emphasizing academics and proudly representing the school and community. A talented group of underclassmen is ready to step up and contribute, while a smaller but experienced group of upperclassmen will provide leadership and impact on the field. The team is poised for growth as they continue to lay the foundation for long-term success.

Judge Memorial overview 2024 record: 4-8 (fourth in 2A North with a 2-3 record) 2024 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 2A 2024 postseason: Lost to San Juan, 60-12, in the 2A quarterfinals All-time record: 466-429-9 (98 years) State titles: 11 (1948, 1949, 1953, 1959, 1970, 1972, 1973, 1981, 1983, 2013, 2014) Region titles: 18 (1948, 1949, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1962, 1963, 1964, 1965, 1966 co, 1972, 1977 co, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1981, 1993 co, 2008, 2013, 2014)

Offensive coordinator: Zane Smith

2024 offense: 22.67 ppg (No. 9 in 2A)

Two returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

King Long, Sr., WR

Helaman Lautaha, Jr., OL

Key offensive newcomers

Luca Crosswhite, Sr., QB

Ben Beaudry, Sr., RB

Erik Mickelson, Sr., TE

Thomas Lapp, So., OL

Kheari Lark, Fr., WR

Defensive coordinator: Seth Lloyd

2024 defense: 29.42 ppg (No. 5 in 2A)

Three returning starters

Multi, faceted, fast, fly to the ball.

Returning defensive starters

King Long, Sr., DB

Helaman Lautaha, Jr., DL

A.J Peek, Sr., DL

Key defensive newcomers

Erik Mickelson, Sr., LB

Ian Park, Sr., DL

J.J Walje, Jr., DB

Carson Dubois, So., LB

M.J Moli, So., LB

4. American Leadership Eagles

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Lance Burrell

Heading into his third season at ALA after racking up a 6-13 record in the previous two years. He previously coached at Providence Hall, with a 5-7 record in 2022. He’s a graduate of Cactus High School in Arizona and Southern Utah.

Coach Lance Burrell’s general outlook

2024 was a step in the right direction for our program and we hope to continue the upward trend in 2025. We have a very experienced team that has played a lot of snaps over the last few years, as well as a fun addition of young talent in the lower classes. Effort, attitude and toughness are the pillars of our program and I am excited to see our kids display these attributes in the fall and represent our school and our team.

ALA overview 2024 record: 5-6 (fifth in 2A North with a 1-3 record) 2024 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 2A 2024 postseason: Lost to Emery, 70-21, in the 2A quarterfinals All-time record: 47-149 (19 years) State titles: None Region titles: None

Offensive coordinator: Jayden Taylor

2024 offense: 32.36 ppg (No. 3 in 2A)

Nine returning starters

Spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Nico Marble, Sr., QB

JJ Lopez, Sr., OL

Michael Rodriguez, Sr., OL

Marcus Twitchell, Jr., OL

Kael Worthen, Sr., WR

Gabe Hill, Sr., WR

Jaxton Dengin, Jr., WR

Mason Ober, Jr., RB/TE

Cole Clayson, Sr., RB/TE

Key offensive newcomers

Ty Ware, Sr., OL

Wyatt Hopkins, Sr., OL

Nick Ihli, Fr., WR

Defensive coordinator: Riley Schwenke

2024 defense: 34.18 ppg (No. 9 in 2A)

Nine returning starters

Multiple defenses

Returning defensive starters

Braxton Root, Jr., DB

Gabe Hill, Sr., DB

Jaxton Dengin, Sr., DB

Jaheim Pierre, Louis, Sr., DL

Mason Ober, Jr., LB

Wesley Haston, Jr., LB

Kael Worthen, Sr., LB

JJ Lopez, Sr., DL

Michael Rodriguez, Sr., DL

Key defensive newcomers

Braxton Clayson, Fr., DB

Nick Ihli, Fr., LB

Bradley Sherannian, Jr., DL

Ty Ware, Sr., DL

Wyatt Hopkins, Sr., DL

5. Providence Hall Patriots

2025 Schedule

Head coach: Dave Smith

Is heading into his second season as head coach after last year’s 0-11 debut season. He’s a graduate of Timpview High School and Snow College. He’s also been an assistant coach at Pleasant Grove and Timpanogos.

Providence Hall overview 2024 record: 0-11 (sixth in 2A North with a 0-5 record) 2024 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 2A 2024 postseason: Lost to ALA, 63-21, in the 2A first round All-time record: 21-44 (6 years) State titles: None Region titles: None

Coach Dave Smith’s general outlook

Last year was a complete rebuilding process for us. We had a lot of young players, and now they have a year of experience under their belts. With a few key additions, a brand-new stadium and facility, and a strong system, culture, and trust in the process, we have a lot to be excited about. We may still be a young team, but I believe our players are fully committed to our vision. We eagerly anticipate this new season.

Offensive coordinator: Danny Fonua

2024 offense: 3.09 ppg (No. 11 in 2A)

Seven returning starters

Power spread offense

Returning offensive starters

Caleb Reynolds, Sr., WR

Ryker Rindlisbacher, Sr., WR

Nick Braga, Sr., OL

Jacob Erwin, Sr., OL

Jared Alzamora, Jr., OL

AJ Wetzel, Sr., WR

Damien Rodrigues, Sr., WR

Key offensive newcomers

Andrew Taylor, Sr., QB

Wyatt Martin, Sr., RB

JC Eliason, Sr., WR

Luke Mandel, Sr., OL

Gary Grayson, Jr., RB

Bodie Somerville, Jr., WR

Ethan Griffin, Fr., WR

Kolden Sleater, So., QB

Bryken Welch, Sr., OL

Defensive coordinator: Blaize Rodrigues

2024 defense: 55.18 ppg (No. 11 in 2A)

Nine returning starters

3-4 defense

Returning defensive starters

Nick Braga, Sr., DT

Jax Bruening, So., DB

Jacob Erwin, Sr., LB

Gary Grayson, Jr. LB

Caleb Reynolds, Sr., DB

Ryker Rindlisbacher, Sr., LB

Damien Rodrigues, Sr., LB

Bodie Somerville, Jr., DB

AJ Wetzel, Sr., DB

Key defensive newcomers