Tech
Electric Vehicles are popular in California, Florida and the South but these cars lose driving range in cold weather.
Several states launch investigations into TikTok’s effect on the health of children.
Ukrainian deputy prime minister urges major game developers to withdraw from the Russian market in light of the invasion.
RootsTech hopes to increase growth by bringing more ‘energy’ to the screen at free, three-day global conference
RootsTech 2022 organizers have promised to bring more energy to the screen at this year’s free, three-day global family history conference.
Fine-tune your search skills with some tips and tricks that are easy to remember and use.
From flip phones to iPads, many tech products will be affected by the 3G shutdowns. Here’s what you need to know.
A new report analyzed blockchain transactions and found that Melania Trump bought her own auctioned NFT.
Instead of scratching your head over some of the vernacular coming out of teens’ mouths, parents may want to get informed, learn the meaning, but never ever use it.
Interested in going to space? Tickets for a Virgin Galactic flight will be available soon.
These innovations are cutting down on human contact to help keep COVID-19 at bay.
The Texas attorney general filed a lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of Facebook.
The FTC reports scammers bilked people out of $547 million last year.
Tesla is upgrading its ‘full self-driving’ program over safety concerns.
If your phone service seems to have dead zones, you can do more than just complain about it. There are steps to take to better your signal whether at home or on the road.
Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, talked about Apple’s growth in an earnings call with investors.
What is fashion going to look like in the future? Will it solve the ethical problems in the industry?
Elon Musk talked about self-driving cars, robots and the future of Tesla cars.
Facebook’s Free Basics program had a problem that the company didn’t solve.
Here are 4 tips to make use of your old tech devices
Instagram is testing a subscription service for creators to be able to earn a predicable income.
The company announced its ambitions plan to reduce emissions.
Intimidated by the Old Testament? This new app will help you study the scriptures in ‘bite-sized’ ways
A new app has been created to help Latter-day Saints study the Old Testament this year. Here’s what you need to know.
With many of us wanting to spend less money in the new year, using our favorite restaurant’s app can help.
Today, it’s just as important to have a “digital will” to tell your loved ones what you want to happen to your data stored online after you die.
Virtual reality is opening doors for those who have a hard time meditating using the traditional methods.
The new year is a great time to take inventory and reset expectations and limits on screen time for children and adults alike.
It was a banner year for innovation companies in general, and Utah tech concerns in specific.
Former first lady Melania Trump announced her very own NFT. Part of the sales go toward charity.
Apple is close to achieving another milestone — a $3 trillion market cap.
Apple has allowed app developers to keep collecting data on its users because of this loophole.
New sports video games — like NBA 2K and EA Sports FIFA — don’t seem to be for the common person. They might be made for the competitor.
During The New York Times DealBook Conference on Tuesday, Tim Cook shared his thoughts on how scrolling without end or purpose can have a negative effect on one’s mental health.
From flip-phones to helping fix spines, these BYU researchers found themselves changing the landscape of modern spinal surgery.
The hand gesture the girl used was created by the Canadian Women’s Foundation as a “Signal for Help.”
As we gear up for Thanksgiving, many may be more thoughtful about counting blessings. But gratefulness can be beneficial throughout the year, and tech makes it easy.
More and more places are allowing people to use facial recognition instead of ID or a credit card. But is the convenience worth the privacy concerns?
Oprah’s 25th anniversary list includes a cool new UV disinfecting wand developed by a Utah tech startup.
Apple has been studying how to make AirPods more helpful from a health standpoint.
Grab your computer or device and let kids experience these educational apps, videos and games with a spooky flair.
Game rooms and kombucha bars may have helped with recruitment, but they’re not the perks that keep employees around, Utah tech leaders said during the Silicon Slopes Summit on Thursday.
“We’re turning our attention to new horizons,” the chairwoman of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies said during Thursday Silicon Slopes Summit in Salt Lake City.
Supply chain and driver shortages means the earlier the better when it comes to gift buying this season.