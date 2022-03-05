Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 

A 2021 Model 3 sedan charges at a Tesla dealership.
Electric vehicles can lose driving range in cold temperatures
Electric Vehicles are popular in California, Florida and the South but these cars lose driving range in cold weather.
By Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 3:24 p.m. MST
The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo
Investigation: Does TikTok have a bad effect on kids’ mental health?
Several states launch investigations into TikTok’s effect on the health of children.
By Ashley Nash
March 3, 2022 1 p.m. MST
People stand on a line next to the PlayStation booth.
Ukraine asks game developers to ban Russian players
Ukrainian deputy prime minister urges major game developers to withdraw from the Russian market in light of the invasion.
By Ashley Nash
March 3, 2022 8:26 a.m. MST
A mother and her daughter look at a computer screen at RootsTech.
RootsTech hopes to increase growth by bringing more ‘energy’ to the screen at free, three-day global conference
RootsTech 2022 organizers have promised to bring more energy to the screen at this year’s free, three-day global family history conference.
By Trent Toone
March 2, 2022 11:13 a.m. MST
In this Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, a cursor moves over Google’s search engine page, in Portland, Ore.
How to get precisely what you’re looking for out of a Google search
Fine-tune your search skills with some tips and tricks that are easy to remember and use.
By Amy Iverson
Feb 25, 2022 1:57 p.m. MST
An illustration of a QR code.
Be careful about scanning QR codes, FBI warns
Should you scan QR codes?
By Herb Scribner
Feb 24, 2022 10:46 p.m. MST
AP22045733713594.jpg
3G will begin shutting down today. Your tech may be affected
From flip phones to iPads, many tech products will be affected by the 3G shutdowns. Here’s what you need to know.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 22, 2022 12:23 p.m. MST
First lady Melania Trump listens as President Donald Trump speaks
Did Melania Trump buy her own NFT?
A new report analyzed blockchain transactions and found that Melania Trump bought her own auctioned NFT.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 17, 2022 3 p.m. MST
A young “Zoomer” of the Gen Z generation is completely absorbed with their smartphone.
Feeling lost with Gen Z slang? OK boomer, here are the basics
Instead of scratching your head over some of the vernacular coming out of teens’ mouths, parents may want to get informed, learn the meaning, but never ever use it.
By Amy Iverson
Feb 16, 2022 1:19 p.m. MST
Will Whitehorn, president of Virgin Galatic, speaks during a groundbreaking of Spaceport America in Upham.
Virgin Galactic’s ticket sales to space are open. The deposit is $150,000
Interested in going to space? Tickets for a Virgin Galactic flight will be available soon.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 15, 2022 2:33 p.m. MST
A robot wanders the hall of the curling venue during the mixed doubles curling match at the Beijing Winter Olympics Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing.
Robots have invaded the 2022 Winter Olympics in the name of epidemic prevention
These innovations are cutting down on human contact to help keep COVID-19 at bay.
By Amy Iverson
Feb 15, 2022 12:31 p.m. MST
AP22045682669852.jpg
Why Texas is suing Meta
The Texas attorney general filed a lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of Facebook.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 15, 2022 12:06 p.m. MST
Tinder’s website includes advice on how to protect yourself from romance scams.
The rise of online ‘romance’ scams
The FTC reports scammers bilked people out of $547 million last year.
By Art Raymond
Feb 10, 2022 3:55 p.m. MST
Deontay Wilder NFT on Blockparty.
Is this how NFT is pronounced?
We’ve all seen NFT online. But how do you actually say it?
By Herb Scribner
Feb 2, 2022 10 p.m. MST
A 2021 Model 3 sedan sits in a near-empty lot.
Why Tesla is recalling nearly 54,000 vehicles
Tesla is upgrading its ‘full self-driving’ program over safety concerns.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 2, 2022 10:48 a.m. MST
A man works on his cell phone at an internet cafe in Tehran, Iran.
Dropping calls? Take steps to ensure it never happens again
If your phone service seems to have dead zones, you can do more than just complain about it. There are steps to take to better your signal whether at home or on the road.
By Amy Iverson
Feb 1, 2022 2:40 p.m. MST
Apple logo.
How many active devices does Apple have now?
Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, talked about Apple’s growth in an earnings call with investors.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 28, 2022 12:23 p.m. MST
A photo illustration of photo illustration.
Unlocking digital fashion: Clothes for your online self
What is fashion going to look like in the future? Will it solve the ethical problems in the industry?
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 27, 2022 10 p.m. MST
A woman wearing an FFP2 face mask looks at her phone on a subway train in Lisbon, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
The Locket app helps you keep in touch with only your very closest friends and family
By Amy Iverson
Jan 27, 2022 6 p.m. MST
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y.
Tesla moving away from making new car models to making robots
Elon Musk talked about self-driving cars, robots and the future of Tesla cars.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 27, 2022 1 p.m. MST
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during a conference at the Mobile World Congress.
Report: Facebook offered poor countries free internet and then charged them for it
Facebook’s Free Basics program had a problem that the company didn’t solve.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 25, 2022 3:20 p.m. MST
Lisa Gao holds two iPhones in her hand.
Here’s what to do with unwanted, old tech devices
Here are 4 tips to make use of your old tech devices
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 25, 2022 11:38 a.m. MST
The Instagram app icon.
Instagram could cost money now. Here’s why
Instagram is testing a subscription service for creators to be able to earn a predicable income.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 20, 2022 10:54 a.m. MST
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
An Exxon service station sign in Philadelphia.
Exxon Mobil pledges to have net zero emissions by 2050
The company announced its ambitions plan to reduce emissions.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 18, 2022 2:14 p.m. MST
The Come Follow Me app is designed to help Latter-day Saints have meaningful gospel study every day.
Intimidated by the Old Testament? This new app will help you study the scriptures in ‘bite-sized’ ways
A new app has been created to help Latter-day Saints study the Old Testament this year. Here’s what you need to know.
By Trent Toone
Jan 12, 2022 11:57 a.m. MST
This July 19, 2012, file photo shows a Chick-fil-A fast-food restaurant in Atlanta.
How to save money using these fast-food apps
With many of us wanting to spend less money in the new year, using our favorite restaurant’s app can help.
By Amy Iverson
Jan 10, 2022 10:50 a.m. MST
An iPhone 6 with an iPhone 7 at an Apple Store in Chicago.
What will happen to your data after you die?
Today, it’s just as important to have a “digital will” to tell your loved ones what you want to happen to your data stored online after you die.
By Amy Iverson
Jan 4, 2022 1:38 p.m. MST
meditation_VR_zp_f.png
Can you meditate with VR? I tried it out
Virtual reality is opening doors for those who have a hard time meditating using the traditional methods.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 28, 2021 10 p.m. MST
In this Friday, Oct. 21, 2011 photo, Frankie Thevenot, 3, plays with an iPad in his bedroom at his home in Metairie, La.
How to cut back on screen time in the new year
The new year is a great time to take inventory and reset expectations and limits on screen time for children and adults alike.
By Amy Iverson
Dec 28, 2021 9:46 a.m. MST
Apple CEO Tim Cook acknowledges the crowd as during the Silicon Slopes Summit.
NFT, unicorns and Silicon Slopes: Highlights from 2021
It was a banner year for innovation companies in general, and Utah tech concerns in specific.
By Art Raymond
Dec 22, 2021 10 p.m. MST
First lady Melania Trump at the White House in Washington on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
Melania Trump launching NFTs of her ‘cobalt blue eyes’
Former first lady Melania Trump announced her very own NFT. Part of the sales go toward charity.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 16, 2021 11:47 a.m. MST
The Apple logo displayed on a Mac Pro desktop.
Apple inches closer to becoming a $3 trillion company
Apple is close to achieving another milestone — a $3 trillion market cap.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 13, 2021 2:30 p.m. MST
The new iPhone 12 Pro phones that Apple unveiled on Oct. 13, 2020.
Apple made privacy changes. Do they work?
Apple has allowed app developers to keep collecting data on its users because of this loophole.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Dec 13, 2021 2 p.m. MST
A screenshot from “Halo: Infinite.”
Want to win at the latest video game? Open your wallet
New sports video games — like NBA 2K and EA Sports FIFA — don’t seem to be for the common person. They might be made for the competitor.
By Herb Scribner
Nov 25, 2021 10:03 p.m. MST
Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at his monthly news conference at the Eccles Broadcast Center in Salt Lake City.
Has Utah done a ‘horrible job’ branding itself? Governor says state’s wild growth tells different story
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he’s been in “direct conversations’ with Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith about whether Utah should rebrand itself. Here’s what the governor thinks.
By Katie McKellar
Nov 18, 2021 2:08 p.m. MST
Ryan_Smith.jpg
Ryan Smith is rebranding the Jazz. The state of Utah might be next
The new owner of Utah’s NBA franchise wants to rebrand the state. But can Ryan Smith remake the Beehive State while preserving what makes it distinct?
By McKay Coppins
Nov 15, 2021 10 p.m. MST
An iPhone 6 with an iPhone 7 at an Apple Store in Chicago.
Apple’s CEO wants you to stop mindlessly scrolling on your phone
During The New York Times DealBook Conference on Tuesday, Tim Cook shared his thoughts on how scrolling without end or purpose can have a negative effect on one’s mental health.
By Herb Scribner
Nov 14, 2021 11 a.m. MST
merlin_2893124.jpg
BYU researchers tried to revolutionize cellphones. They helped fixed spines instead
From flip-phones to helping fix spines, these BYU researchers found themselves changing the landscape of modern spinal surgery.
By Art Raymond
Nov 11, 2021 10:24 p.m. MST
The logo for the TikTok app appears on a phone screen.
This hand signal from TikTok saved a missing girl
The hand gesture the girl used was created by the Canadian Women’s Foundation as a “Signal for Help.”
By Amy Iverson
Nov 11, 2021 5 p.m. MST
An iPhone displays apps.
Want to be happier? Use tech to help you gain an attitude of gratitude
As we gear up for Thanksgiving, many may be more thoughtful about counting blessings. But gratefulness can be beneficial throughout the year, and tech makes it easy.
By Amy Iverson
Nov 6, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
In this Oct. 17, 2011, file photo, cars move through the drive-thru window at a McDonald’s in Springfield, Ill.
How facial recognition could change the way we order fast food
More and more places are allowing people to use facial recognition instead of ID or a credit card. But is the convenience worth the privacy concerns?
By Amy Iverson
Nov 3, 2021 8 p.m. MDT
merlin_2893232.jpg
How a Utah tech gadget became one of Oprah’s favorite things
Oprah’s 25th anniversary list includes a cool new UV disinfecting wand developed by a Utah tech startup.
By Art Raymond
Nov 2, 2021 5:21 p.m. MDT
Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, talks about AirPods.
Are there side effects to using Apple’s AirPods?
Apple has been studying how to make AirPods more helpful from a health standpoint.
By Herb Scribner
Oct 26, 2021 8 a.m. MDT
Screenshot from English Singsing’s “Kids Vocabulary Halloween” video.
Celebrating Halloween with kids? There’s an app for that
Grab your computer or device and let kids experience these educational apps, videos and games with a spooky flair.
By Amy Iverson
Oct 25, 2021 10 p.m. MDT
Silicon Slopes Executive Director Clint Betts works at the organization’s office in Lehi on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
No more Ping-Pong tables or beanbag chairs? Why Utah tech leaders say startup culture is changing
Game rooms and kombucha bars may have helped with recruitment, but they’re not the perks that keep employees around, Utah tech leaders said during the Silicon Slopes Summit on Thursday.
By Jenny Rollins
Oct 15, 2021 10:39 a.m. MDT
Gail Miller speaks at a press conference announcing the sale of the Utah Jazz to Qualtrics CEO Ryan Smith at Vivint Arena.
Here’s what Gail Miller says is next for the Larry H. Miller Group
“We’re turning our attention to new horizons,” the chairwoman of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies said during Thursday Silicon Slopes Summit in Salt Lake City.
By Jenny Rollins
Oct 14, 2021 2:08 p.m. MDT
Michelle Espinosa-Clark and her 4-month-old son Jusue Clark of Miami, prepare for the holidays as they leave Wal-Mart with toys and gift wrapping paper Saturday, Dec. 9, 2006, in Miami.
Why you should start holiday shopping now
Supply chain and driver shortages means the earlier the better when it comes to gift buying this season.
By Amy Iverson
Oct 13, 2021 4 p.m. MDT
