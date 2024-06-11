The front page of the Deseret News on June 12, 1962, reporting the escape of three prisoners from Alcatraz prison in California on June 11.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On June 11, 1962, three prisoners at Alcatraz in San Francisco Bay staged an escape, leaving the island on a makeshift raft; they were never found or heard from again.

But many still wonder what happened to them. Including family, law enforcement and Hollywood.

John Anglin, Clarence Anglin and Frank Morris disappeared from the federal prison on Alcatraz Island 61 years ago. Whether the three men perished in chilly San Francisco Bay, as prison officials and federal agents insisted at the time, remains a subject of hot speculation because their bodies were never found.

Per historical reports, out of the 36 Alcatraz inmates who tried to flee before the prison was closed in March 1963, the three are the only ones who remain unaccounted for, according to the U.S. Marshals Service, which maintains active arrest warrants on Morris and the Anglins.

Per alcatrazhistory.com, famous criminals who spent time as “guests of the federal prison system” were Al Capone, Alvin Karpis, “Machine Gun” Kelly, Mickey Cohn and James “Whitey” Bulger.

Robert Stroud became known as the “Birdman of Alcatraz,” and is likely the most famous, and perhaps, most violent inmate who stayed there.

Movies using Alcatraz as a setting include: “Point Blank” (1967), “The Enforcer” (1974), “The Rock” (1996), “X-Men: The Last Stand” (2006), and of course, “Escape from Alcatraz” (1979). In total, more than 20 movies and dozens of TV shows have focused on “The Rock.”

A couple of details: Each cell was 5 feet by 9 feet in size. Inmates could have one visitor per month as approved by the warden. About 300 civilians lived on the island at any time, including spouses and children of the guards. It closed in 1963, mainly because of rising costs and the deterioration of the facility, per official reports.

Here are some interesting Alcatraz stories from Deseret News archives:

