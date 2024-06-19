The front page of the Deseret News on June 19, 1964, as the Civil Rights Act of 1964 passed the U.S. Senate.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On June 19, 1964, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was approved by the U.S. Senate, 73-27, after surviving a lengthy filibuster. Just two weeks later, it was signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson.

Essentially, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 outlawed discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion sex or national origin. Passage of the bill was secured after debates and amendments, but is lauded today as landmark legislation. The front page of the Deseret News, in reporting the deliberations in Washington, noted that Utah Sen. Wallace F. Bennett vowed to vote for passage of the act.

“I am aware that the problem of discrimination exists involving different groups and talking different forms with different intensities in different parts of the country. I share in and strongly support the high ideals which are the bills laudable objectives,” he said.

Sixty years later, finding common ground on such civil rights issues continues to require balance and compromise. And civility.

Here are some archived stories from the Deseret News to ponder on this Juneteenth holiday:

