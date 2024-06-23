Tourists stop to take photos at the Forrest Gump spot in Oljato-Monument Valley, San Juan County, on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. The film "Forrest Gump" debuted 30 years ago, on June 23, 1994.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

The movie “Forrest Gump,” starring Tom Hanks as a simple yet kindhearted soul who had serendipitous brushes with greatness, was released by Paramount Pictures on June 23, 1994.

And oh, there are so many memories of the film, of the characters, of the brushes with Utah — “it’s like a box of chocolates,” Forrest would say.

Now, 30 years later, what do you remember?

KSL colleague John Hollenhorst tells a story from Monument Valley in southern Utah, where Gump fans go to feel Forrest’s vibes.

“There’s a place in Utah where people like to stand in the middle of a U.S. highway. They’re out there almost every day, dodging cars and taking selfies. ‘Every day, every day,’ said Joe James who runs a nearby Navajo jewelry stand. ‘Met a lot of people here from all over the world.’

“The location is in a remote, rural area where something always seems to be going on right in the middle of the road. Sometimes it’s one person taking snapshots on the center line. Sometimes it’s two people taking pictures of each other. Often there’s a bunch. Occasionally there’s big crowd shuffling around on the pavement.

“The explanation for the seemingly crazy behavior has something to with great scenery in the area. But it has even more to do with a fictional event that some people just can’t seem to get out of their heads.”

The scene is mile marker 13 on U.S. 163, a few miles south of Mexican Hat. The view looking to the south might seem familiar to many people. It’s instantly recognizable to anyone who’s seen the 1994 film “Forrest Gump.” Monument Valley scenery had a starring role in that much-loved Oscar-winning film.

Near the end of the movie, the fictional title character begins a long-distance run to escape his personal troubles. The run goes on for years. But in a scene filmed right at mile marker 13, Gump suddenly stops running and makes a slow U-turn.

Forrest says: “This is it. I’m done with running.”

Here’s the rest of the story:

“‘Run, Forrest Run’ — and watch out for those tourists”

A map depicting the location of the Forrest Gump spot in Oljato-Monument Valley, San Juan County, known from the film "Forrest Gump." | Mary Archbold

So what is your favorite line in the movie? What is your epic moment in the film?