Millions of Americans along the West Coast of the United States are battling the scorching sun as they find themselves under unprecedented excessive heat warnings. Stretching from California to Washington, a heat dome has settled in, pushing temperatures to record-breaking highs in the midst of summer. Here is where we are at across the West:

California

Los Angeles Times reported, “In a Monday forecast, the National Weather Service described the situation as a ‘seemingly never-ending heatwave,’ with warnings remaining in place for much of the state’s interior through Saturday. In some cases, the heat has already been deadly, and officials are urging people to take the extreme heat seriously.”

Record-breaking temperatures sizzled across parts of California. Notable mentions include Death Valley, which reached a scorching 128 degrees Fahrenheit on July 6, almost beating the record of 130 degrees set in July 1913; Barstow-Daggett, where temperatures soared to a record-breaking 118 on July 9; and Palm Springs, which hit its peak on July 8 at 122, the highest since 1958.

Two people cover themselves in white towels as they walk around Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park, Calif., Sunday, July 7, 2024. Millions of Americans along the West Coast of the United States are battling the scorching sun as they find themselves under unprecedented excessive heat warnings. | TY ONEIL

Nevada

“‘This is the most extreme heat wave in the history of record-keeping in Las Vegas since 1937,’ said meteorologist John Adair, a veteran of three decades at the National Weather Service office in southern Nevada,” PBS reported.

On Tuesday, Las Vegas toyed with an all-time record of 120 degrees, but settled for a daily record of 119, according to PBS News.

PBS News interviewed Alyse Sobosan, a 15-year resident of Las Vegas, Nevada. Sobosan stays indoors and waits until 9 p.m. to go for a walk, emphasizing that it’s dangerously hot to be outside otherwise.

“It’s oppressively hot,” Sobosan said. “It’s like you can’t really live your life.”

Arizona

Heat advisories have made their way to Phoenix, Arizona, as temperatures have soared to 118. According to Newsweek, the historic heatwave is now affecting 1 in 5 Americans, and experts are predicting that this year will be the hottest year recorded in human history.

Newsweek also reported a Phoenix resident was shocked to see his neighbor’s blinds had melted.

“Walking his dog over the weekend, he was stopped in his tracks. ‘I walk my dog every day and noticed the blinds on Friday or Saturday the 5th and 6th. That apartment was recently remodeled with these new blinds,’ Shawn told Newsweek. ‘I was surprised and concerned about them maybe catching fire. I had seen other apartment blinds warping, but nothing like this. Mostly people that live west-facing and get the hottest part of the day have issues,’” per Newsweek.

Residents of Arizona have been told to avoid alcohol as extreme temperatures blanket the city.

Idaho

Boise, Idaho, is on track to break its highest temperature record of 111 degrees, set on July 12, 1898. The Idaho Statesman reported, “Boise’s forecast high for Wednesday — just two days shy of the 126-year anniversary of that Boise heat — is 108, but there’s a good chance the City of Trees could get even hotter.”

Even if Boise doesn’t reach its record temperature, the state is expected to break the streak of consecutive days at or above 103.

Elsewhere, Wyoming is preparing for temperatures in the high 90s through the end of the week, areas of Oregon are setting records with five straight days over 100 degrees, and Colorado officials are warning of an extended heat wave headed to that state this weekend.

The National Weather Service warns that southern Utah is under excessive heat warnings this week, while northern Utah will likely hit 100 degrees in the days ahead.

Stay cool

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that approximately 1,220 people are killed by extreme heat in the U.S. annually. However, it appears that number is climbing, as the Department of Health and Human Services reported that 2,302 people died of heat-related causes last year. Vulnerable groups such as young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with chronic medical conditions are particularly at risk,” per Newsweek.

The National Weather Service said heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths, causing hundreds of casualties each year.

Suggestions to protect yourself from heat-related illness include staying hydrated, eating smaller meals, wearing lightweight clothing, take cool baths or showers and staying out of the sun as much as possible.

For more tips on heat safety click here.

Henry Hansen, 4, of Holladay, plays with a cup in a jet of water at the Millcreek Common splash pad in Millcreek on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Sophie Belles, 1, of Rose Park, drinks water at the Millcreek Common splash pad in Millcreek on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Sue Gygi, of Holladay, cools off her dog, Wilson, with some water at the Millcreek Common splash pad in Millcreek on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News