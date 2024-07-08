Melissa Bolding and Bryan Bolding from Oklahoma City pose for a photo next to a thermometer displaying a temperature of 132 degrees Fahrenheit/55 degrees Celsius at the Furnace Creek Visitors Center, in Death Valley National Park, Calif., Sunday, July 7, 2024. Forecasters said a heat wave could break previous records across the U.S., including at Death Valley.

A blistering heat wave has blanketed the Western United States in early July, shattering temperature records and forcing an extensive heat warning across multiple states. The excessive heat has already turned fatal, claiming lives across the West Coast.

Scorching heat dome in the West hovers near record levels

The heat dome’s impact is settling over California, Arizona and Nevada, where about 36 million people face extreme heat warnings.

In California’s Death Valley, temperatures reached 129 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, matching a record set in 2007. The heat wave caused the death of a motorcyclist in Death Valley and left another individual hospitalized in Las Vegas, according to CBS News. Emergency services were limited with helicopters grounded due to the temperatures exceeding safe flight limits.

California’s Los Angeles County is one area placed under excessive heat watch as local temperatures reached highs of 114 and 115 degrees. Las Vegas reached 120 degrees on Sunday, beating the previous temperature record of 116 degrees set in 2017, according to the National Weather Service.

According to The Associated Press, authorities in Multnomah County, Oregon, are investigating the heat-related deaths of four individuals.

“Oregon’s most populous city broke daily record temperatures on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and was on track Monday to do so for a fourth consecutive day with a forecasted high of 102 degrees Fahrenheit (38.9 Celsius), according to National Weather Service meteorologist Hannah Chandler-Cooley,” per The Associated Press

Here in Utah, we will feel the effects of the heat dome, as most of the state will be under an excessive heat watch. There is no doubt that temperatures will rise, with the northern region reaching highs in the mid-90s, while the southern regions, including St. George and Lake Powell, will experience temperatures in the upper 100s to low 110s.

ABC4 Utah reported, “Northern Utah will join the triple-digit club soon enough.”

Heat risks

The National Weather Service said, “Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year.”

As the Deseret News recently reported, it is highly disregarded and unrecognized that heat kills more people than any other weather phenomenon.

Although those who are more prone to be affected by heat-related illnesses include young children, older adults, those plagued with medical conditions and pregnant women, anyone can fall vulnerable to the burning heat.

Not only is one’s health compromised in the burning heat, but the weather service also warned of heightened wildfire threats in the West due to the heat, strong winds and dry conditions. Over 21 wildfires are currently active in California, prompting evacuations in affected areas.

Utah will feel the scorch of the heat dome

How do we protect ourselves from fatal exposure?

Consider the following ideas:

Recognize the signs of heat illness.

Don’t strictly rely on a fan. According to Ready.gov, fans can create airflow that can mask the reality of your body temperature.

Shade your windows.

NEVER leave a child or pet in a locked car.

Drink lots of water.

Take cool showers and baths to bring body temperature down.

Check on loved ones during these hot months.

Per a Deseret News report, Dr. Ronda McCarthy, national director of Medical Surveillance Services for Concentra, said, “The quicker you can cool a person down, the more likely you can prevent organ injury and death.”

Get out of the sun, enjoy some shade and drink plenty of fluids.