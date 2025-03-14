Passengers on American Airlines Flight 1006 line up on one of its wings in Colorado on Thursday, March 13, 2025, waiting to get down using an inflatable slide. Branden Williams, AFP via Getty Images
The engine of an American Airlines plane caught fire at the Denver Airport on Thursday evening, forcing passengers to evacuated onto the wing of the plane.

The plane was on its way from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Dallas, Texas, when it diverted to Denver because the crew reported engine vibrations. The jet’s engine caught fire after the aircraft safely landed and was taxiing to the gate, according to Reuters.

All 172 passengers and six crew members aboard the plane were able to evacuate safely. There were 12 people transported to hospitals due to minor injuries, per media reports.

“After landing safely and taxiing to the gate at Denver International Airport, American Airlines Flight 1006 experienced an engine-related issue,” the airline said in a statement according to The New York Times.

Videos from bystanders posted on social media showed passengers standing on the plane’s wing and climbing down a portable staircase, as gray smoke filled the air and orange flames could be spotted at the base of the airplane.

A large fire was seen under the plane’s right engine.

