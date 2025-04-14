As the sunset illuminates the San Diego skyline, a kayaker launches from a beach, Monday, April 22, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck near San Diego, Monday, April 14, 2025. Gregory Bull, Associated Press
Caitlin Keith
By Caitlin Keith
Caitlin is a general assignment fellow with the Politics and the West team. She covers politics, breaking news and other topics.

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck near San Diego Monday morning, according to preliminary data provided by the US Geological Survey. Rumbles from the quake were felt in multiple counties in Southern California.

The epicenter of the quake was recorded 2.49 miles south of Julian, in San Diego County, per CBS. It occurred just after 10 a.m.

There were at least seven aftershocks reported immediately following the initial quake. So far, it is unknown if there are reports of injuries or damage.

Related
Utah is overdue for a big earthquake. Are we prepared?
Deseret News archives: Remembering the Magna earthquake five years ago and how Utahns handled it

According to ABC7 Los Angeles, the quake caused light fixtures to swing and shelves to rattle.

View Comments

Effects from the quake were felt as far north as Los Angeles and in Orange County, Temecula and the Inland Empire as well as other places, per CBS.

Join the Conversation
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.