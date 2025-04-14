As the sunset illuminates the San Diego skyline, a kayaker launches from a beach, Monday, April 22, 2019, in Coronado, Calif. A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck near San Diego, Monday, April 14, 2025.

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck near San Diego Monday morning, according to preliminary data provided by the US Geological Survey. Rumbles from the quake were felt in multiple counties in Southern California.

The epicenter of the quake was recorded 2.49 miles south of Julian, in San Diego County, per CBS. It occurred just after 10 a.m.

There were at least seven aftershocks reported immediately following the initial quake. So far, it is unknown if there are reports of injuries or damage.

According to ABC7 Los Angeles, the quake caused light fixtures to swing and shelves to rattle.

Effects from the quake were felt as far north as Los Angeles and in Orange County, Temecula and the Inland Empire as well as other places, per CBS.