Autopsy results for Brian Laundrie’s remains have come back inconclusive, NBC News reported.
How did Brian Laundrie die?
- Steven Bertolino, the Laundrie family’s attorney, said in a statement to NBC News that “no manner or cause of death was determined” after the completion of an autopsy.
- Laundrie’s remains, which were discovered last week at T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, have been sent to an anthropologist “for further evaluation,” according to NBC News.
- Laundrie’s family plans to cremate Brian Laundrie’s remains and will not have a funeral service, CNN reported.
Gabby Petito case
- Laundrie was a person of interest in the murder of Gabby Petito.
- Earlier this month, a coroner in Wyoming announced that Petito died by strangulation, and that her death likely occurred three to four weeks before her body was found along the border of Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19, the Deseret News reported.
- Over the summer, Laundrie and Petito went on a cross-country road trip, traveling through Utah, Wyoming and Idaho, among other locations. But only Laundrie, driving Petito’s van, returned home to Florida on Sept. 1. Ten days later, Petito was reported missing, according to the Deseret News.
- A few days later, on Sept. 17, Laundrie was reported missing.
- Laundrie was reportedly in a “bad state of mind” the last time he spoke to his parents on Sept. 13, according to East Idaho News.
- “Brian to my knowledge was never quote ‘suicidal,’ and ultimately he was in a bad state of mind when he left. Chris (Laundrie) had conveyed that to me. Chris has said, ‘I wish I didn’t let him walk out of the door.’ But you know, he was a young adult, 22 years old, he’s certainly allowed to walk out the door,” Bertolino told East Idaho News.
- On Oct. 21, dental records confirmed that human remains discovered at a Florida reserve on Oct. 20 belonged to Laundrie, the Deseret News reported.
What happens next in the Gabby Petito case?
- A notebook was discovered along with Laundrie’s remains, and it could potentially hold answers to the entire Petito case, the Deseret News reported.
- The notebook will likely be taken to an FBI lab, where experts will try to recover the writing, ink marks and potential fingerprints among other pieces of evidence, according to CNN.
- Investigators also obtained a search warrant last month for an external hard drive discovered in Petito’s van, although it has not yet been revealed what was found on the drive, CNN reported.
Loading comments...