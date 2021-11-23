Brian Laundrie — the boyfriend of the late Gabby Petito — died by suicide from a gunshot to the head, CNN reports.

The Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino told CNN that the death was suicide.

“Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide,” he said, per CNN.

Laundrie’s remains were discovered at the end of October at T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. His remains were sent to an anthropologist “for further evaluation,” according to NBC News.

Laundrie’s family planned to cremate Brian Laundrie’s remains and said they would not have a funeral service, CNN reported.

JUST IN -- District Twelve Medical Examiner Office has sent me the full press release on #BrianLaundrie's death: pic.twitter.com/2r8FH06Ahl — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) November 23, 2021

What happened in the Gabby Petito case?

Laundrie was a person of interest in the murder of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito. The two had gone on a road trip this past summer. Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11, which was 10 days after Laundrie returned home alone to North Port, Florida.

Her body was found along the border of Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19, the Deseret News reported.

She was confirmed to have died by strangulation.

What happened to Brian Laundrie?

Laundrie was reported missing on Sept. 17. He was reportedly in a “bad state of mind” the last time he spoke to his parents, which reportedly happened on Sept. 13, according to East Idaho News.