Investigators reveal concerns about the behavior of Michigan high school shooting suspect

Investigators said school officials expressed major concerns about the behavior of the Michigan high school shooting suspect, according to CNN.

Ethan Crumbley, a sophomore, was charged as an adult Wednesday with multiple charges related to terrorism, murder and other counts.

Two teachers at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, separately said there were concerns about the suspect in the days before Tuesday’s shooting at a Michigan high school. In fact, the teachers had two meetings with him, including one with his parents just hours before the shooting, per CNN.

The first teacher report came when “a teacher in the classroom where he (Crumbley) was a student saw and heard something that she felt was disturbing,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard told CNN.

The second report came after “a different teacher in a different classroom saw some behavior that they felt was concerning, and they brought the child down to an office, had a meeting with school officials, called in the parents, and ultimately it was determined that he could go back into class,” he told CNN.

Four students were killed in the mass shooting, according to The Detroit News.

Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and Tate Myre, 16, all died in the shooting.

Justin Shilling, 17, died Wednesday morning after suffering injuries.

Chillings videos and a journal have been found in the investigation as parents have faced scrutiny about the shooting, too, according to The Daily Beast.