Which U.S. city is the worst to drive in?

Utah drivers have been called some of the most aggressive in the country, but also the safest in the U.S. WalletHub recently released its list of best and worst cities to drive in — which cities made the cut?

According to WalletHub, the study analyzed the 100 largest cities in the country, meaning that Salt Lake City and other Utah cities did not make the cut. The study determined the best and worst cities to drive in based on four factors: cost of ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, safety and access to vehicles and maintenance.

WalletHub ranked Laredo, Texas, as the safest city to drive in and St. Louis, Missouri, as the least safe city. Overall, Raleigh, North Carolina, came in as the best city to drive in and the worst was Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The WalletHub study also ranked gas prices. Of the 100 cities that were analyzed, the city with the lowest gas prices is Laredo, Texas, while the highest prices were in San Francisco, California.

While Salt Lake City was not a part of the latest WalletHub study, Salt Lake City drivers have not fared well in previous studies. Last year, ABC 4 News reported on a study from QuoteWizard that analyzed driving behavior based on car insurance data. Salt Lake City ranked as eighth worst in the country, according to ABC 4.

Utah Highway Patrol provides safe driving tips on its website for driving in the snow and ice, when conditions are more difficult:

