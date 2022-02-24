 clock menu more-arrow no yes
CNN shot shows people praying amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine

A group of people prayed as Russia began its attack on Ukraine

By Herb Scribner
People praying as Russia began its attack on Ukraine.
A screen grab from live TV of a group of people praying as Russia began its attack on Ukraine on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
Screenshot, CNN

A live shot on CNN captured a breathtaking moment as a group of people began praying in the middle of an open square in Kharkiv, Ukraine, as Russia began its military attack on the country.

What happened: CNN news crew captured the shot hours after Russia announced it would begin a military operation in Ukraine.

  • The footage was captured as explosions were heard throughout Ukrainian cities such as Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odessa and other cities across Ukraine, per The Associated Press.

What they’re saying: CNN correspondent Clarissa Ward, who was reporting from Kharkiv, Ukraine, at the time of the shot, said the moment spoke “to the desperation of this moment.”

  • “A small group of people have gathered in the main square and they are kneeling and praying,” she said in the CNN video. “Because right now there is truly a sense of having no idea what is coming down the pipeline, what is in store for the people of Ukraine in the coming hours and the coming days. And it’s freezing cold here.”
  • “And to see these people kneeling on the cold stone in prayer is honestly — it’s very moving, Don,” Ward told CNN anchor Don Lemon. “And I think it speaks to the state of ordinary Ukrainians here, who have done absolutely nothing to deserve this, who have no quarrel with Russia.”

