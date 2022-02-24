CNN shot shows people praying amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine

A live shot on CNN captured a breathtaking moment as a group of people began praying in the middle of an open square in Kharkiv, Ukraine, as Russia began its military attack on the country.

What happened: CNN news crew captured the shot hours after Russia announced it would begin a military operation in Ukraine.

The footage was captured as explosions were heard throughout Ukrainian cities such as Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odessa and other cities across Ukraine, per The Associated Press.

What a moment captured by @clarissaward and her team in Kharkiv.

"A small group of people have gathered in the main square and they are kneeling and praying," Clarissa says. "Because right now there is truly a sense of having no idea what is coming down the pipeline." pic.twitter.com/cAoLi8Euaq — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) February 24, 2022

What they’re saying: CNN correspondent Clarissa Ward, who was reporting from Kharkiv, Ukraine, at the time of the shot, said the moment spoke “to the desperation of this moment.”