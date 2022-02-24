CNN shot shows people praying amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine

A live shot on CNN captured a breathtaking moment as a group of people began praying in the middle of an open square in Kharkiv, Ukraine, as Russia began its military attack on the country.
What happened: CNN news crew captured the shot hours after Russia announced it would begin a military operation in Ukraine.
- The footage was captured as explosions were heard throughout Ukrainian cities such as Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odessa and other cities across Ukraine, per The Associated Press.
What a moment captured by @clarissaward and her team in Kharkiv.— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) February 24, 2022
"A small group of people have gathered in the main square and they are kneeling and praying," Clarissa says. "Because right now there is truly a sense of having no idea what is coming down the pipeline." pic.twitter.com/cAoLi8Euaq
What they’re saying: CNN correspondent Clarissa Ward, who was reporting from Kharkiv, Ukraine, at the time of the shot, said the moment spoke “to the desperation of this moment.”
- “A small group of people have gathered in the main square and they are kneeling and praying,” she said in the CNN video. “Because right now there is truly a sense of having no idea what is coming down the pipeline, what is in store for the people of Ukraine in the coming hours and the coming days. And it’s freezing cold here.”
- “And to see these people kneeling on the cold stone in prayer is honestly — it’s very moving, Don,” Ward told CNN anchor Don Lemon. “And I think it speaks to the state of ordinary Ukrainians here, who have done absolutely nothing to deserve this, who have no quarrel with Russia.”
