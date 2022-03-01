Facebook Twitter
Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
U.S. & World Science & Tech

Why is Instagram discontinuing IGTV?

Instagram is discontinuing IGTV videos to focus on Reels

By Ashley Nash
 March 1, 2022 2:39 p.m. MST
SHARE Why is Instagram discontinuing IGTV?
Kevin Systrom, CEO and co-founder of Instagram, prepares talks about IGTV in San Francisco.

In this Tuesday, June 19, 2018, photo, Kevin Systrom, CEO and co-founder of Instagram, prepares for Wednesday’s announcement about IGTV in San Francisco.

Jeff Chiu, Associated Press

Instagram is no longer just a photo-sharing app. The app announced a shift to short videos by eliminating IGTV videos and the external IGTV app, and focusing more on Instagram Reels.

IGTV: In 2018, Instagram released IGTV, a video-sharing app to compete with YouTube. The app focused on longer videos, providing monetization to creators by placing ads in videos longer than one minute.

Instagram Reels: In 2020, Instagram launched Reels. Reels are short, multi-clip videos that can be made within the Instagram app or uploaded from the camera roll, resembling the format of TikTok.

  • Instagram announced that in order to simplify the video viewing experience, the company will no longer support IGTV videos within the app, and will be discontinuing its external app that was created for these videos.
  • The app will instead invest more in Reels, according to an announcement on Monday.

Incentives for creators: In order to compete in the world of video-sharing apps, Meta — the company owning Facebook and Instagram — unveiled a plan to invest $1 billion in creators by the end of 2022.

  • Creators on Instagram have been offered rewards of up to $35,000 according to reporting by The Verge.

How will this change affect creators?: Creators that have previously used IGTV as a source of monetization will continue to receive a temporary payment from Instagram based on recent earnings, according to Instagram.

  • With the new focus on reels, Instagram announced that it will be experimenting with new ad formats.
  • Creators will be able to earn revenue from ads displayed on their reels, Instagram reported.
Next Up In U.S. and world
Ukrainians are streaming out of the country. What are faith-based organizations doing to help?
The most alarming COVID symptom you shouldn’t forget
Police are holding each other accountable with bystander training
A look at new family history technology and keynote messages shared at RootsTech 2022
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
‘I see you’: How a Utah Airbnb host found novel way to help Ukrainians