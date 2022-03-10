Facebook Twitter
Thursday, March 10, 2022 | 
U.S. & World

U.S. ready to defend NATO territory, Vice President Kamala Harris says

What Vice President Kamala Harris said about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 10, 2022 10 a.m. MST
SHARE U.S. ready to defend NATO territory, Vice President Kamala Harris says
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in her ceremonial office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks while meeting with Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, March 4, 2022, in her ceremonial office at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington.

Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press

Vice President Kamala Harris confirmed that the United States will protect its NATO allies amid Russia’s unprovoked war with Ukraine.

What she said: “This is a moment that requires severe and swift consequences for Russian aggression against Ukraine,” Harris said during a news conference with Poland President Andrzej Duda, per USA Today. “What is at stake, this very moment, are some of the guiding principles around the NATO alliance.”

  • “The U.S. commitment to Article 5 is ironclad,” Harris said, mentioning the mutual defense agreement for NATO allies.
  • “The U.S. is prepared to defend every inch of NATO territory.”
Related

Context: Harris’ comments come one day after the United States rejected Poland’s offer to give the the U.S. Russian-made fighter jets to help Ukraine, according to Reuters.


The bigger picture: Harris called for an investigation of Russia for committing war crimes, expressing outrage after a Russian missile strike bombed a maternity hospital in the city of Mariupol Wednesday.

What she said: “Absolutely there should be an investigation, and we should all be watching,” said Harris, per The Associated Press.

Next Up In U.S. and world
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Vice President Kamala Harris calls for war crimes investigation of Russia
Ancient Japanese ‘killing stone’ said to contain an evil demon has cracked open
Hong Kong’s COVID outbreak is out of control. Should you worry?
This COVID-19 variant makes up 11% of all cases
People with long COVID experienced these 3 symptoms six months later, study finds
This new strategic focus helped RootsTech 2022 to reach ‘millions’ more this year