U.S. ready to defend NATO territory, Vice President Kamala Harris says

Vice President Kamala Harris confirmed that the United States will protect its NATO allies amid Russia’s unprovoked war with Ukraine.

What she said: “This is a moment that requires severe and swift consequences for Russian aggression against Ukraine,” Harris said during a news conference with Poland President Andrzej Duda, per USA Today. “What is at stake, this very moment, are some of the guiding principles around the NATO alliance.”



“The U.S. commitment to Article 5 is ironclad,” Harris said, mentioning the mutual defense agreement for NATO allies.

“The U.S. is prepared to defend every inch of NATO territory.”

Context: Harris’ comments come one day after the United States rejected Poland’s offer to give the the U.S. Russian-made fighter jets to help Ukraine, according to Reuters.



Poland originally offered to transfer some transformed Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets to a U.S. base in Germany, which would then be used to help Ukraine’s air force against Russia.

However, the U.S. rejected the plan Tuesday because the idea of Poland sending military planes to a U.S. base in Germany and then to Ukraine could be viewed as a NATO threat against Russia, according to CNN.

What she said: “Absolutely there should be an investigation, and we should all be watching,” said Harris, per The Associated Press.