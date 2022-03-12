What you need to watch for most when it comes to the new deltacron variant

The latest novel coronavirus variant brings together parts of two previous variants. But is it a variant to be concerned about yet? And how will you know if it becomes more dangerous?

What’s happening: The World Health Organization confirmed a new COVID-19 variant that appears to be a combination of the delta variant and the omicron variant, as I reported for the Deseret News.



A study published Tuesday from the IHU Méditerranée Infection — in conjunction with the company Helix, which often works with the CDC — shared details of the new variant, which has been discovered in cases in France, Denmark and the Netherlands.

There have been 17 cases so far, which has stopped the variant from becoming one of concern among the general populace, per Reuters.

However, scientists will be watching to see if more deltacron COVID-19 cases emerge. This will help researchers understand the severity of the new coronavirus variant.

“We have not seen any change in the epidemiology with this recombinant. We haven’t seen any change in severity. But there are many studies that are underway,” WHO COVID-19 technical lead Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove said in a press briefing Wednesday.

The IHU study noted that there’s no major concern over the new combination COVID-19 variant yet.

The bottom line: “The fact that there is not that much of it, that even the two cases we saw were different, suggests that it’s probably not going to elevate to a variant of concern level,” William Lee, the chief science officer at Helix, told USA Today.