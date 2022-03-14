Facebook Twitter
Monday, March 14, 2022 | 
U.S. & World

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address Congress later this week

What to know about Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s upcoming address to Congress

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 14, 2022 9:15 a.m. MDT
SHARE Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address Congress later this week
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine.

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook early Saturday, March 12, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will give a virtual address to Congress this Wednesday amid Russia’s unprovoked war with Ukraine.

Driving the news: “As war rages on in Ukraine, it is with great respect and admiration for the Ukrainian people that we invite all Members of the House and Senate to attend a Virtual Address to the United States Congress delivered by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine on Wednesday, March 16th at 9:00 a.m.,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Monday, per NBC News.

Related

Details: Zelenskyy will only speak to Congress.

  • Lawmakers who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will need to wear a mask, per The Hill.

Flashback: About 300 members of the House and Senate spoke with Zelenskyy in a Zoom call earlier in March, as Deseret News’ Dennis Romboy reported.


The bigger picture: Congress added $13.6 billion in Ukraine-related aid to a massive new government funding bill earlier this month, as I reported for the Deseret News.

  • The bill adds funding for humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of the country.
Next Up In U.S. and world
The pregnant Ukrainian woman pictured after the maternity hospital bombing in Ukraine has died
Happy Pi Day! Here’s where to get deals on pizza and pie
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Russian shelling hits Kyiv as peace talks continue
Why the COVID-19 pandemic might have 3 endings
Dr. Fauci warns war in Ukraine could lead to the ‘devastating’ spread of tuberculosis
This COVID-19 symptom is an early sign of infection