Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to address Congress later this week

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will give a virtual address to Congress this Wednesday amid Russia’s unprovoked war with Ukraine.

Driving the news: “As war rages on in Ukraine, it is with great respect and admiration for the Ukrainian people that we invite all Members of the House and Senate to attend a Virtual Address to the United States Congress delivered by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine on Wednesday, March 16th at 9:00 a.m.,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Monday, per NBC News.

Details: Zelenskyy will only speak to Congress.



Lawmakers who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will need to wear a mask, per The Hill.

Flashback: About 300 members of the House and Senate spoke with Zelenskyy in a Zoom call earlier in March, as Deseret News’ Dennis Romboy reported.



Zelenskyy recently addressed U.K. Parliament members, who gave the Ukrainian president a standing ovation.

The bill adds funding for humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of the country.

Congress added $13.6 billion in Ukraine-related aid to a massive new government funding bill earlier this month, as I reported for the Deseret News.