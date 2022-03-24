This dinosaur was bigger than a T. rex, and it hunted underwater

The largest ever carnivorous dinosaur — bigger than the Tyrannosaurus rex — hunted its prey underwater, according to researchers.

Driving the news: A team of researchers recently published a study that looked into how the Spinosaurus and its relative, the Baryonyx, had such dense bones that they could dive underwater to hunt, per BBC News.



“The bones don’t lie,” Portsmouth University paleontologist Dr. Nizar Ibrahim said, per BBC News.

The research was published in the research journal Nature.

What they found: The researchers compared femur and rib bones from 250 different species of animals, including whales, elephants, hippos, alligators and more.



The researchers said they found a direct connection between bone density and aquatic hunting behavior.

What they’re saying: “The new evidence is consistent with it being able to submerge, at least sometime(s). But as we showed in a paper last year, it couldn’t have been a really fast swimmer with that large sail, at least not in shallow water,” said Thomas Holtz, a principal lecturer in vertebrate paleontology at the University of Maryland, according to CNN.



“I think this study is a good one to keep the ball rolling but more work is always needed to get a better picture of the life of something so strange and far removed in time.”