Facebook Twitter
Thursday, March 24, 2022 | 
U.S. & World

This dinosaur was bigger than a T. rex, and it hunted underwater

A Spinosaurus bigger than a T. rex may have hunted its prey underwater

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 24, 2022 11 p.m. MDT
SHARE This dinosaur was bigger than a T. rex, and it hunted underwater
Dense bones in the skeleton of&nbsp;Spinosaurus.

Dense bones in the skeleton of&nbsp;Spinosaurus, depicted in this artwork,&nbsp;strongly suggest it spent a substantial amount of time submerged in the water.

Davide Bonadonna

The largest ever carnivorous dinosaur — bigger than the Tyrannosaurus rex — hunted its prey underwater, according to researchers.

Driving the news: A team of researchers recently published a study that looked into how the Spinosaurus and its relative, the Baryonyx, had such dense bones that they could dive underwater to hunt, per BBC News.

Related

What they found: The researchers compared femur and rib bones from 250 different species of animals, including whales, elephants, hippos, alligators and more.

  • The researchers said they found a direct connection between bone density and aquatic hunting behavior.

What they’re saying: “The new evidence is consistent with it being able to submerge, at least sometime(s). But as we showed in a paper last year, it couldn’t have been a really fast swimmer with that large sail, at least not in shallow water,” said Thomas Holtz, a principal lecturer in vertebrate paleontology at the University of Maryland, according to CNN.


What’s next: Jason Poole, an adjunct professor at Drexel University, told CNN that more research has to be done into the Spinosaurus specifically to understand its behaviors.

  • “I think this study is a good one to keep the ball rolling but more work is always needed to get a better picture of the life of something so strange and far removed in time.”

Next Up In U.S. and world
Many Americans moved from large cities to smaller ones during the pandemic
When oozing rivers caught fire: 50 years after Clean Water Act, promises only half kept
COVID symptoms or allergies? 3 major reasons to get a COVID-19 test
What Mitt Romney says about GOP attacks on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
Are Utahns willing to pay more for gas if it means no Russian oil?
Putin: ‘Unfriendly countries’ to pay for gas in rubles