Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, March 29, 2022 | 
U.S. & World

Will Ukraine split into two countries after the war?

Could Ukraine become two countries when the war with Russia is over?

Herb Scribner By Herb Scribner @HerbScribner
 March 29, 2022 8 a.m. MDT
SHARE Will Ukraine split into two countries after the war?
A long trench built by Ukrainian soldiers.

A long trench built by Ukrainian soldiers is seen near the front line in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 28, 2022.

Rodrigo Abd, Associated Press

Russia may want Ukraine to split into two countries when the war between the two countries ends.

Why it matters: The war between Russia and Ukraine has been happening for more than a month now and experts continue to seek out an endgame.

Related

Driving the news: Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, said Sunday that Russia is making “an attempt to create North and South Korea in Ukraine,” per Reuters.

  • “The occupiers will try to pull the occupied territories into a single quasi-state structure and pit it against independent Ukraine,” Budanov said in a statement, per Reuters.

Yes, but: He said that Ukraine’s military would prevent that from happening, according to USA Today.

What he said: “In fact, it is an attempt to create North and South Korea in Ukraine,” he said, per DW. “The season of a total Ukrainian guerrilla safari will soon begin. Then there will be one relevant scenario left for the Russians, how to survive.”


The bigger picture: Russia’s war on Ukraine began after Russia said it would recognize separatist areas of Ukraine as independent republics, as I reported for the Deseret News.

  • Russia then said Ukraine was occupying these areas, so Russia had to invade to stop the occupation.

What to watch: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said over the weekend that he is open to declaring “neutrality” and ending Ukraine’s bid to join NATO, per The Washington Post.

Next Up In U.S. and world
Shanghai is now under lockdown in China’s biggest lockdown since the pandemic started
How do Sen. Mike Lee’s primary challengers fare in our new poll?
How to watch, listen to and follow April 2022 general conference
Academy reveals what will happen to Will Smith after slapping Chris Rock on live television
Why U.S. Olympic officials are concerned about Utah’s ban on youth transgender athletes
How Lori Loughlin is handling the Ukraine crisis