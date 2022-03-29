Will Ukraine split into two countries after the war?

Russia may want Ukraine to split into two countries when the war between the two countries ends.

Why it matters: The war between Russia and Ukraine has been happening for more than a month now and experts continue to seek out an endgame.

Driving the news: Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, said Sunday that Russia is making “an attempt to create North and South Korea in Ukraine,” per Reuters.



“The occupiers will try to pull the occupied territories into a single quasi-state structure and pit it against independent Ukraine,” Budanov said in a statement, per Reuters.

Yes, but: He said that Ukraine’s military would prevent that from happening, according to USA Today.

What he said: “In fact, it is an attempt to create North and South Korea in Ukraine,” he said, per DW. “The season of a total Ukrainian guerrilla safari will soon begin. Then there will be one relevant scenario left for the Russians, how to survive.”



Russia then said Ukraine was occupying these areas, so Russia had to invade to stop the occupation.

Russia’s war on Ukraine began after Russia said it would recognize separatist areas of Ukraine as independent republics, as I reported for the Deseret News.

What to watch: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said over the weekend that he is open to declaring “neutrality” and ending Ukraine’s bid to join NATO, per The Washington Post.

