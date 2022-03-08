Why the Ukraine-Russia war is about to get darker and ‘ugly’

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may get worse over the next few weeks, according to CIA Director William Burns.

What happened: Burns testified before the House Intelligence Committee Tuesday about the Russia-Ukraine war, explaining that the war has not gone according to Putin’s plans, according to The Boston Globe.



“I think Putin is angry and frustrated right now. He’s likely to double-down and try to grind down the Ukrainian military with no regard for civilian casualties,” Burn said, according to NPR.

“His military planning and assumptions were based on a quick, decisive victory.”

“His own military’s performance has been largely ineffective,” Burns said of Putin. “Instead of seizing Kyiv within the first two days of the campaign, which is what his plan was premised upon, after nearly two full weeks they still have not been able to fully encircle the city.”

Burns said that he expects there to be an “an ugly next few weeks” of fighting for control of key Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, according to NPR.

The bigger picture: Experts recently told CNBC that there are multiple potential outcomes for the Russia-Ukraine war, including Russia installing a pro-Russia regime in Ukraine, or even breaking up the country so that parts of Ukraine are Russian-controlled.