Thursday, April 7, 2022 | 
The World Health Organization is preparing for potential ‘chemical assaults’ in Ukraine

Herb Scribner
 April 7, 2022 3:35 p.m. MDT
Two Russian soldiers make a routine check of metal containers with toxic agents at a chemical weapons storage site in 2000.

In this Saturday, May 20, 2000, file photo, two Russian soldiers make a routine check of metal containers with toxic agents at a chemical weapons storage site in the town of Gorny, 124 miles south of the Volga River city of Saratov, Russia. The World Health Organization is preparing contingency plans for possible chemical attacks in Ukraine.

Associated Press

The World Health Organization said Thursday that it is preparing contingency plans for possible “chemical assaults” in Ukraine, according to Reuters.

The news: Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, said during a Thursday briefing from Lviv, Ukraine, that chemical attacks could happen in Ukraine and that the WHO is preparing for that possibility.

  • He did not give specifics about the WHO’s potential plan.


What he said: “Given the uncertainties of the current situation, there are no assurances that the war will not get worse,” Kluge said at the briefing, per Reuters.

  • “WHO is considering all scenarios and making contingencies for different situations that could afflict the people of Ukraine, from the continued treatment of mass casualties to chemical assaults,” he said.

Flashback: The Biden administration said in early March that Russia might use chemical or biological weapons in its ongoing war against Ukraine.

Related

The bigger picture: The Biden administration rejected claims made by Russia at the time that there had been “illegal chemical weapons development in the country it has invaded,” according to The Associated Press.

  • The U.S. rejected Russia’s claims, saying Russia wanted “to justify a false-flag operation for them using chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine themselves.”
  • “We do believe that we should be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons,” the official said.

