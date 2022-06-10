Uvalde police chief defends law enforcement response to Robb Elementary shooting

After growing criticism about the slow police response to a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, last month, a local police chief broke his silence on Thursday to defend the actions of law enforcement on the scene.

What’s happening: Pete Arredondo, police chief for Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, gave his first extensive public comments on Thursday, saying he did not consider himself to be the commanding officer at the scene of the massacre, according to The Guardian.



Arredondo spoke to The Texas Tribune, saying he spent more than an hour in the hallway of the school, trying dozens of keys to get through a locked door and into the classroom where the gunman was.

“The only thing that was important to me at this time was to save as many teachers and children as possible,” he said.

Arredondo said he wasn’t told about multiple 911 calls that came from within the classroom during the 77 minutes before the gunman was killed, according to The Texas Tribune. He said he didn’t bring his radios with him because he wanted both hands free to hold his gun if he encountered a gunman.

Police response in Uvalde: Details about the timeline at Robb Elementary School have been slow to surface, and local law enforcement has faced criticism about its response to the active shooter.

