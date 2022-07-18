These are the 10 worst states to live in right now, according to a new report

While compiling data for America’s Top States for Business 2022 study, CNBC also put together a list of the worst states to live in this year.

Methodology: For this report, CNBC considered factors such as crime rates, health care, environmental quality and child care.



It also took into consideration inclusiveness and protection against discrimination.

Details: The study looked at what people look for when moving to a state. A major factor the study considered was the workforce and how accessible it is.



For example, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce found that many Americans, particularly women, have been hesitant to reenter the workforce since the pandemic due to a lack of child care options in many states.

Data from Deloitte’s Gen Z and Millennial survey shows that younger generations consider factors such as cost of living, climate change, unemployment, mental health and health care when deciding where to live.

CNBC used data from the Deloitte study to determine what younger generations look for in a place to live, and what deters and attracts certain people.

Worst states to live in the U.S.: According to CNBC, these are the worst states to live in this year.

10. Nevada.

9. Tennessee.

8. Indiana.

7. New Mexico.

6. Louisiana.

5. Missouri.

4. South Carolina.

3. Oklahoma.

2. Texas.

1. Arizona.

