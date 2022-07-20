Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, July 20, 2022 | 
U.S. & World Politics

Does President Joe Biden have cancer?

White House clarifies Biden was referring to a skin cancer treatment he underwent before taking office

By  Bridger Beal-Cvetko Bridger Beal-Cvetkobbealcvetko@deseretnews.com
SHARE Does President Joe Biden have cancer?
President Joe Biden speaks about climate change and clean energy at Brayton Power Station in Somerset, Mass.

President Joe Biden speaks about climate change and clean energy at Brayton Power Station, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in Somerset, Mass. Biden created a stir when he said he ad cancer, but was referring to a skin cancer treatment he underwent before taking office.

Evan Vucci, Associated Press

President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he has cancer, but White House officials have tried to clarify the statement by saying he was referring to a treatment for skin cancer he had prior to taking office.

What Biden said about skin cancer

The president was delivering a speech about global warming on Wednesday and blamed emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware for health problems in the area.

“That’s why I — and so ... many other people I grew up with — have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said.

By using the present verb tense, Biden’s comment seemed to be a frank announcement about his current health, but the White House press office quickly tried to clarify what Biden said, directing the New York Post to a tweet by Washington Post columnist Glenn Kessler. Kessler pointed out that Biden had received treatment to remove non-melanoma skin cancers before he became president.

Related

Skin cancers are fairly common — especially in older adults with sun exposure — and are often not life-threatening.

President Joe Biden’s health

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Biden’s physician, issued a memo last November summarizing the president’s health, and made no mention of current cancers. O’Connor attributed Biden’s earlier skin cancer to time spent in the sun when he was younger, not the chemicals produced by oil refineries.

The memo describes Biden having experienced frequent “throat clearing” and coughing while speaking, a stiffer gait and seasonal allergies, but O’Connor wrote he is “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

Next Up In U.S. and world
Where are most homes being built in U.S.? These Utah counties are booming
With 100 million Americans under heat advisory, President Biden promises executive action
The $10 billion James Webb space telescope has been permanently damaged
What’s the forecast in the Mike Lee-Evan McMullin race for Senate in Utah? It’s a hot one
The new serfdom: While U.S. workers lost money last year, CEO earnings shot up 18%
Most Ukranian refugees are now in Russia — is it a war crime or a humanitarian campaign?