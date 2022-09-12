Ukraine reclaims territory, Russia suffers significant loss of manpower. Is Ukraine on the path to victory?

Is Ukraine winning the war against Russia? The answer is not quite clear yet. However, in a surprising move, Ukraine has been able to push back Russian troops, taking back more than 1,158 square miles of territory from Russian possession, according to BBC. Could this show signs of a potential victory?

Power dynamics

The disparity between Russia and Ukraine’s military forces is undoubtedly large. Russia has a notably larger inventory of weapons, jets and military power in general, but that doesn’t mean that Ukraine is powerless.

When fighting began in February, the odds that Ukraine would beat out the fifth-largest army in the world were low. However, with help from the United States and the United Kingdom, along with worldwide sanctions against Russia, Ukraine has been able to make notable moves in reclaiming territory under Russian control. Such surprising success was seen last week when Ukraine reclaimed over 1,000 miles of territory from Russia within less than a week.

Russia takes a blow

Although numbers differ depending on the source, the Pentagon reports that since February, Russia’s casualty numbers have reached approximately 80,000. This number is devastating, given that throughout 20 years of war in Afghanistan, the U.S. suffered just under 2,500 casualties total. The Washington Post estimates that at 80,000, the amount of Russian casualties is more than half of the 150,000 troops that were deployed to the frontlines in February.

Reports of Russian retreats have been making their way through social media. A report by the Ukrainian General Staff states that Russian soldiers have been abandoning uniforms and dressing in civilian clothing, attempting to flee the war zone back into Russian territory. Photos of abandoned Russian tanks have circulated on social media, bringing up the idea that Russisan soldiers could potentially be fleeing the frontlines.

Putin stays optimistic

According to The New York Times, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is staying strong, stating that the country has lost nothing from the war.

“We have not lost anything, and will not lose anything,” Putin said in an address last week. Despite losing economic connections from much of the Western world, Putin announced potential alliances with China, Iran, India and other nations.

“No matter how much someone wants to isolate Russia, it is impossible to do,” he said. “You just need to look at the map.”