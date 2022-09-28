Floridians are hunkering down as brutal tropical storm winds lash parts of the state ahead of Hurricane Ian, now a Category 4 storm so fierce it blacked out Cuba and killed two people. Officials say the window has closed for those who didn’t heed evacuation calls to get entirely out of the hurricane’s projected path.

The hurricane is rapidly approaching Category 5 status in a rating system that does not climb higher.

Rescue crews will not respond to emergency calls during the height of the hurricane because of the danger. That’s one reason mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders are issued, officials warned.

Meanwhile, the Federal Emergency Management Administration said that water and other crucial supplies are being stockpiled in Florida and in neighboring Alabama and Georgia, as they’re likely to be needed after the storm. A news release from FEMA said the supplies include 3.5 million liters of water, 3.7 million meals and 6,380 cots.

“On Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center upgraded Hurricane Ian to an ‘extremely dangerous’ category 4 hurricane, saying maximum sustained windspeeds had neared 155 mph — merely 2 mph short of becoming a Category 5 hurricane. As of 8 a.m., the center of the storm was approximately 55 miles west of Naples,” WFLA reported.

Time is quickly running out for residents to rush preparations to completion on the southwestern Florida peninsula as Hurricane #Ian nears.



Tropical-Storm-Force winds already beginning to affect coast. Conditions will rapidly deteriorate & catastrophic wind damage is expected. pic.twitter.com/eHhEwPNLoY — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 28, 2022

It’s expected to hit the Florida west coast this afternoon, fiercer and hours ahead of earlier predictions and quite a bit further south. Predictions are that there will be landfall between Fort Myers and Sarasota, then its path will likely veer northeast. The speed was about 10 mph as of 9 a.m. EDT Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center expects gusts of wind up to 190 mph and said the area from Collier County to Sarasota County will sustain the most damage, while storm surges could be devastating between the Sarasota and Naples areas.

And the center warned that “catastrophic storm surge inundation of 12 to 16 feet above ground level along with destructive waves are expected somewhere along the southwest Florida coastline from Englewood to Bonita Beach.”

The Florida peninsula and parts of the Southeast U.S. are expected to become extremely soggy later this week.

And Florida has been dealing with related tornados ahead of Ian, as well.

Breaking: Photos coming in from North Perry Airport in Hollywood, where a possible Tornado touched down. @NWSMiami pic.twitter.com/rhfbfPWWMw — Total Traffic Miami (@TotalTrafficMIA) September 28, 2022

The Orlando Sentinel quoted Gov. Ron DeSantis, who spoke from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee just hours ahead of expected landfall: “Clearly, this is a very powerful major hurricane that’s going to have major impacts, both on impact in southwest Florida, but then as it continues to work through the state. It is going to have major, major impacts in terms of wind, in terms of rain, in terms of flooding, so this is going to be a nasty, nasty day — two days.”

Evacuation orders and advice

Per Weather.com, “NHC senior meteorologist Eric Blake noted Wednesday morning nobody alive has witnessed storm surge as high as forecast for Ian in southwest Florida. This could, in fact, be a record storm surge for southwest Florida, according to data from the National Weather Service.”

The forecast in the area directly in Ian’s path is up to 24 inches of rain.

In some parts of Florida, those who failed to evacuate despite a mandatory evacuation order have run out of time; it can no longer be done safely. They need to find shelter.

News reports say 5,000 Florida National Guardsmen and 2,000 from elsewhere are on standby to help, but no one will be going out to rescue people who didn’t evacuate in the midst of the most severe weather.

DeSantis said people need to huddle in place as they would in a tornado.



DeSantis also offered advice for during and after the storm:

Avoid downed power lines. Stay out of standing water and keep away from uprooted trees or fallen branches.

Don’t use your power generator indoors — it poses carbon monoxide poisoning danger.

Don’t try to drive on flooded roads.

In a news release, FEMA said that Florida officials had waived tolls so that people could evacuate more quickly. It said those who choose not to evacuate need to know their home’s ability to survive strong winds.

The release noted that FEMA has 3,500 reserve personnel available who will be able to provide help after the storm, as well as 7,500 Surge Capacity Force members if needed. mobile communications operation vehicles, Urban Search and Rescue teams, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and medical support — including up to 52 ambulances and 100 paratransit seats — are also being staged to quickly act when it is safe after Ian wreaks its havoc.

Federal health and medical task forces are also gathering and preparing in Atlanta, it said.

A toll-free hotline for current Hurricane Ian information is available at 1-800-342-3557.