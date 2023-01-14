Facebook Twitter
Saturday, January 14, 2023 | 
U.S. & World Utah Politics

Six more classified documents found in Biden’s Delaware home

The classified documents found in Biden’s Delaware home are now under possession of the Department of Justice.

By Ashley Nash
According to a statement the White House released on Saturday, six more classified documents were found in President Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home. 

The news: One document was discovered by the president’s personal lawyer on Thursday, who didn’t have security clearances to keep searching, White House lawyer Richard Sauber stated.

  • Sauber, who has security clearance, then arrived at the property with Department of Justice officials, and found a total of six documents. The documents are now under the possession of the DOJ. 
Why it matters: These newly discovered documents are a part of a larger series of documents found in various properties of the president, including his garage in December, and at his former offices at the Penn Biden Center in Washington from his time as vice president, the Associated Press reported. 

  • According to previous Deseret reporting, the records found at Biden’s personal properties included “top secret” material.  

Worth noting: The Presidential Records act requires that all classified be held in the National Archives following a president, or vice president’s, term, the Deseret News reported. 

  • Former President Donald Trump is currently under investigation for a similar case after several boxes of classified documents were found at his home in Mar a Lago, Florida, per the Deseret News

