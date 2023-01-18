Ukraine helicopter crash kills Ukraine’s interior minister, 16 others, including children

A helicopter crash near Kyiv, Ukraine on Wednesday morning killed Ukraine’s interior minister and a confirmed 16 other people, four of which were children.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi “is the most senior official to die since Russia invaded nearly 11 months ago,” The Associated Press reported. Two other ministry officials were killed in the crash, but there’s no word yet on if the crash was due to heavy fog and was accidental or if it was an act of war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram, per AP, that it was “a terrible tragedy” and that “the pain is unspeakable.”

What happened during the Ukraine helicopter crash?

The helicopter careened into a kindergarten building, which was left highly damaged from the impact of the crash. Twenty-five people were wounded from the crash and are being treated for their injuries in the hospital.

Related 4 key updates in the Ukraine and Russia war

Nine of the people killed were on the helicopter when it crashed, and the others who died were on the ground when the impact happened.

How the crash happened is being investigated by authorities.

“The causes of the tragedy are being established by investigators,” Ihor Klymenko, the head of the national police service, wrote in a Facebook post, per The New York Times. “We will soon find out whether it was sabotage, a technical malfunction or a violation of flight safety rules.”

Who was Ukraine Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi?

Monastyrskyi was one of the “longest serving political advisers” to Zelenskyy, according to BBC. He first studied law and later became involved in politics, where he was able to use that knowledge of law. During his tenure, he “worked on reforming Ukrainian law enforcement,” CNN reported.

It is impossible to believe...

A terrible tragedy.

A huge loss.

A loss for the family and Ukraine.

A personal loss... Denys Monastyrskyi…

My friend... It's not fair.



My sincere condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/dgCkPnjaOX — Ruslan Stefanchuk (@r_stefanchuk) January 18, 2023

Ruslan Stefanchuk, the chairman of Ukraine’s Parliament, tweeted: “It is impossible to believe... A terrible tragedy. A huge loss. A loss for the family and Ukraine. A personal loss... Denys Monastyrskyi… My friend... It’s not fair. My sincere condolences to the family.”

United Kingdom Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said he was “a true friend of the UK,” per CNN.