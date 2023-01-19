Ever since millions of Americans watched the dramatic rivalry between Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin in “Tiger King” on Netflix at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many have speculated about what really happened to Baskin’s missing husband.

CBS News reported that while there have been many theories, “the most insane theory,” is that Baskin killed her husband, ground him up in a meat grinder and fed his body to the animals.

The latest development in the story is that Baskin claims that her husband is actually alive, despite all the hearsay. The sheriff says they are still looking for him, according to People.

Carole Baskin’s husband is ... alive?

Newsweek reported that recently Baskin claimed her husband, Jack Don Lewis, was allegedly found alive in Costa Rica.

A letter from the Department of Homeland Security supposedly detailed that Don Lewis was discovered “alive and well” as of 2002 but the Department of Homeland Security has not yet confirmed this claim, according to Yahoo News.

“They said that my husband, Don Lewis, is alive and well in Costa Rica,” Baskin said in an interview with This Morning. “And yet all this hay has been made about me having something to do with his disappearance, when Homeland Security has known where he is, at least since back then.”

Baskin claims that this revelation will be shown in the sequel to the first installment of “Tiger King.”

“One of the really exciting things that came out of ‘Tiger King 2’ is that they produced a letter from Homeland Security and it says that a special agent in charge with the FBI at Homeland Security reached out to the sheriff’s detective George (Jorge) Fernandez, which means this had to have happened after 2002, because Homeland Security wasn’t even around until 2002,” Baskin said in a 2021 interview.

Carole Baskin’s husband is ... dead?

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, which is responsible for solving the case, “still has an open missing person” file for Baskin’s husband, despite being officially declared dead in 2002.

On the missing person’s page, it details, “On Aug. 18, 1997 Jack Lewis left his families residence and has not been seen or heard from since.”

The New York Post reported that a spokesperson said the office has not learned anything different that confirms he has been found.

“We have not received any communication from our federal partners that confirms the location of missing person Mr. Don Lewis,” public information officer for the sheriff’s office, Fentress Fountain said. “The investigation into Don Lewis’ disappearance remains a priority for the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, as do all missing person cases.”