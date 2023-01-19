Alec Baldwin and crewmember will be charged with involuntary manslaughter for fatal shooting on ‘Rust’ set

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on Oct. 21, 2021, when actor Alec Baldwin pointed what he believed to be a prop gun at her on set for the film “Rust,” and he says the gun accidentally went off. New Mexico prosecutors announced Thursday that Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who oversaw the weapons used on set, would each be charged with involuntary manslaughter for Hutchins’ death.

What charges could Alec Baldwin receive in Halyna Hutchins’ death?

Baldwin will face two counts, citing that he had a responsibility to inspect the gun for ammunition, especially before pointing it at another person.

“You should not point a gun at someone that you’re not willing to shoot,” Mary Carmack-Altwies, district attorney for Santa Fe County, told The New York Times. “That goes to basic safety standards.”

Baldwin denied any responsibility for the shooting, saying that he was just following instructions before, during and after the gun fired.

“This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’s tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice,” Luke Nikas, one of Baldwin’s lawyers wrote in a statement, per the Times. “Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

Gutierrez-Reed’s attorney also issued a statement decrying the looming charges.

“We were expecting the charges but they’re absolutely wrong as to Hannah — we expect that she will be found not guilty by a jury and she did not commit manslaughter,” attorney Jason Bowles told CNN in a statement. “She has been emotional about the tragedy but has committed no crime.”

What happens next for Alec Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed?

Prosecutors are planning to file charges at the end of January, and if a jury convicts them, Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed “could face up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine per charge — or even stiffer punishments based on what a jury decides,” The Washington Post reported.

“The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the ‘Rust’ film set. In New Mexico, there is no room for film sets that don’t take our state’s commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously,” special prosecutor Andrea Reeb said in a statement, per The Washington Post.

