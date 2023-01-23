You can officially start filing taxes — Here’s what you need to know

It’s officially the first day to submit your taxes to the Internal Revenue Service and receive your tax returns.

The agency typically issues refunds within 21 days. More than 168 million people are expected to file taxes this year.

With 5,000 new assistants handling phones, the IRS hopes to support taxpayers and improve the experience.

“With these new additional resources, taxpayers and tax professionals will see improvements in many areas of the agency this year,” Acting IRS Commissioner Doug O’Donnell said in a press release.

“While much work remains after several difficult years, we expect people to experience improvements this tax season,” O’Donnell said. “That’s just the start as we work to add new long-term transformation efforts that will make things even smoother in future years.”

When is the tax filing deadline for 2023?

This year, taxes are due by April 18, since April 15 falls on a Saturday, while Emancipation Day falls on April 17, according to USA Today.

Those who opt for an extension can file their taxes by Oct. 16.

Tips to file taxes in 2023

There are some ways to receive your tax return faster.

