Facebook Twitter
Friday, January 6, 2023 | 
U.S. & World Utah Politics

President Biden announces visit to Southern border and a new immigration plan

The program will accept 30,000 people migrating from four countries — Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua

By Sarah Gambles Sarah Gamblessgambles@deseretnews.com
SHARE President Biden announces visit to Southern border and a new immigration plan
A young girl wears a holiday-themed headdress at an immigration point in Tijuana, Mexico.

A young girl wears a holiday-themed headdress at an immigration point, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Tijuana, Mexico. The U.S. government made its plea in a filing a day after Chief Justice John Roberts issued a temporary order to keep the pandemic-era limits on migrants in place.

Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

Amid a large influx of migrants trying to enter the U.S., President Joe Biden announced a visit to the Southern border Sunday, as well as a stricter plan for allowing immigrants into the country.

What is President Biden’s new immigration program?

Biden’s program would “accept up to 30,000 migrants per month” from countries where the largest number of immigrants are trying to seek asylum in the U.S. due to war and oppression. Those countries include Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela, CNN reported.

In November, there were more than 82,000 migrants from those four countries who attempted to get into the U.S. illegally, The New York Times reported.

“It’s important to step back and see the bigger picture,” Biden said, per CNN. He believes the process will be “orderly, safe and humane.”

Related

He also announced plans to crack down on illegal border crossings that have spiked since the status of Title 42 was in question, according to the Associated Press. Title 42 was a law implemented during former President Donald Trump’s presidency in 2020 that banned migrants from coming into the U.S. as a COVID-19 precaution.

“Do not, do not just show up at the border,” he said during the announcement. “Stay where you are and apply legally from there.”

Related

What opposition has Biden’s immigration plan received?

Immigration advocates have criticized the new policy and denounced the new restrictions as a means to keep out people who don’t have the means, money or connections to escape the violence in their home countries.

“This benefit will exclude migrants fleeing violence and persecution who do not have the ability or economic means to qualify,” Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey told The New York Times.

Next Up In U.S. and world
Delta Air Lines will soon be offering free Wi-Fi on flights
Russia calls for a 36-hour ceasefire during Orthodox Christmas
Here are the most popular baby names in Utah County
House speaker race stretches late into third day
Why this Nevada lithium mine project faces lawsuit even as U.S. tries to go green
Tired of hot chocolate? Try butterbeer