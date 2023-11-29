Henry Kissinger, former secretary of state, dies at 100

Henry Kissinger, the secretary of state for two U.S. presidential administrations, has died.

Kissinger’s consulting company confirmed the passing Wednesday night, according to ABC News. Kissinger was 100 years old.

Kissinger served as secretary of state in the Nixon and Ford presidential administrations. A Nobel Peace Prize winner, he fled Nazi Germany in his teens, according to The Associated Press.

During the height of his career, Kissinger was “the most powerful secretary of state in the post-World War II era,” per The New York Times. He advised 12 presidents in addition to his time as secretary of state.

Kissinger died on Wednesday in his home, according to the statement from his firm.

What is being said about Kissinger’s death?

Sen. Mitt Romney called Kissinger a “great one” via Twitter.