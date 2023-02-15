Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon resigns unexpectedly

Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister of Scotland, will resign after leading the country for eight years.

The leaders of the Scottish National Party announced her unexpected resignation Wednesday in a press conference, BBC reported.

Why is Nicola Sturgeon resigning?

During the press conference, Sturgeon stated, “In my head and in my heart I know that time is now. That it’s right for me, for my party and my country.”

Sturgeon has recently faced some opposition in her own party for her support of legislation that would allow people ages 16 and older to “change the gender designations on identity documents by self-declaration,” according to The Associated Press.

The legislation, which was approved by the Scottish parliament, was blocked by the British government.

Sturgeon has also faced some criticism for pushing for a second referendum on Scottish independence, The New York Times reported.

Her resignation, however, is “not a reaction to short-term pressures,” Sturgeon stated, but rather is a result of the toll being a public figure has taken on her personal life.

“The nature and form of modern political discourse means there is a much greater intensity — dare I say it brutality — to life as a politician than in years gone by,” Sturgeon said.

What will Nicola Sturgeon do now?

Sturgeon will remain as first minister of Scotland until the Scottish National Party appoints a new leader, according to CNN.

Who will replace Nicola Sturgeon?

Sturgeon did not endorse anyone as her replacement as leader of the Scottish National Party in her speech, BBC reported, but she did note that she believes her “successor will lead Scotland to independence,”

It is not clear who will replace Sturgeon. However, BBC Scotland political correspondent Philip Sim listed some of the key contenders for the position:

