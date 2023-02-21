EPA administrator will visit Ohio city to address resident’s concerns about train derailment

After a train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, experts evacuated the area and slowly released toxic chemicals from the cars to avoid further damage to the area, but once residents returned, they reported headaches, nausea, rashes and other symptoms they believe stem from the chemical release.

The Environmental Agency has performed tests saying no harmful chemicals lingered, but U.S. EPA Administrator Michael Regan heads to the area Tuesday to talk with local officials and to meet at the opening of a health clinic for the city’s 5,000 residents, CNN reported.

“The health clinic opening in East Palestine is meant to address residents’ concerns about potential symptoms,” per CNN.

What will the health clinic in East Palestine include?

Residents will be able to speak with nurses, mental health specialists and a toxicologist that will be available on-site.

Concern stems from differing advice about what to do after the incident such as drinking water. Some agencies advised to drink bottled water for now, while others have said the drinking water sources are safe.

According to BBC, 3,500 fish died in nearby creeks following the accident and “some residents have reported sick pets and dying chickens.”

“It’s always kind of been a comforting sound,” Ohio resident Traci Mascher told The New York Times about the trains in town. “And now it’s a horrifying sound.”

What chemicals were released after Ohio train derailment?

One of the notable chemicals released after the train derailment is vinyl chloride, which is colorless and hazardous and is known as a carcinogen. “Acute exposure is linked to dizziness, drowsiness and headaches, while prolonged exposure can cause liver damage and a rare form of liver cancer,” per BBC.

The train company responsible for the derailment, Norfolk Southern, has set aside more than $1.5 million in funds to provide to residents for evacuation costs and for air purifiers, The Times reported.

“We are cleaning up the site in an environmentally responsible way, reimbursing residents affected by the derailment, and working with members of the community to identify what is needed to help East Palestine recover and thrive,” Alan Shaw, Norfolk Southern president and chief executive, said in a statement, per The Times.

A town hall took place on Feb. 15, and residents pressed state and local officials for answers on the impacts of the chemicals on the people’s heath and the area’s environment.

“Why are people getting sick if there’s nothing in the air or in the water?” A resident shouted during the meeting, where applause following the question resounded agreement with the question from the crowd, NPR reported.