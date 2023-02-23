Facebook Twitter
Thursday, February 23, 2023 | 
U.S. & World World & Nation Utah

As the war in Ukraine enters its second year, refugees hang in limbo

By Kyle Dunphey Kyle Dunphey
SHARE As the war in Ukraine enters its second year, refugees hang in limbo
Ukrainian refugee Valentina Chukhno hugs her grandson Zhan at an old store that is being used to house refugees in Przemysl, Poland, on April 21, 2022.

Ukrainian refugee Valentina Chukhno hugs her grandson Zhan as Chukhno’s daughter and granddaughter hold hands in the foreground outside of an old Tesco store that is being used to house refugees in Przemysl, Poland, on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Chukhno’s other daughter, who is Zhan’s mother, had just enlisted in the army to fight against Russia.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The stream of refugees lasted through the day and into the night. By midnight, there were still groups walking across the border.

They were infants, toddlers, teenagers, mothers and grandmothers. Most were women, but there were men among the crowd, likely exempt from conscription because of age, health issues or their large family. Some were in wheelchairs, sobbing when they crossed the border into Poland. Others rejoiced. “It’s safe here,” one woman exclaimed with a frazzled smile.

They rolled their suitcases, wore backpacks and carried canvas bags full of belongings. Many had pets, with cats in crates or dogs by the leash. Some pushed shopping carts filled with random belongings, hastily packed away.

Related

It was April 2022, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was little more than a month underway. Russia had just pulled out of the suburbs of Kyiv to focus on the country’s eastern front, leaving a path of destruction and war crimes in its path. Mariupol, once a vibrant, coastal city, was surrounded, and in a matter of months it would fall completely into Russian hands.

Friday marks one year since the invasion, a major escalation in the yearslong conflict simmering along Ukraine’s eastern border. The war has displaced millions — there are currently 8,075,440 refugees from Ukraine living in Europe. And almost 125,000 have applied to the U.S. sponsorship program Uniting for Ukraine, which allows residents to sponsor Ukrainian refugees. An unknown number are internally displaced, the United Nations’ estimate hovering around 5.3 million as of January. At least 8,000 civilians have perished, although international organizations say the real death toll is likely higher. And roughly 300,000 soldiers have died — about 100,000 Ukrainian, and 180,000 Russian, The New York Times recently reported.

At one point, nearly 11,000 refugees passed through the small, border village of Medyka, Poland, where the Deseret News reported from in April.

Related

“My apartment is damaged. It’s finished,” said Anzhela Kumurxhi, a Mariupol resident, who for weeks lived in a basement as her neighborhood was bombed relentlessly. In April, when she was asked where she was headed, she smiled: “America, Russia, Africa? Any country. Just far from this hell.”

merlin_2921569.jpg

Ukrainian refugee Anzhela Kumurxhi poses for a photo in Mariupol, Ukraine.

Anzhela Kumurxhi

Kumurxhi now lives in Prescott, Arizona, one of the thousands of Ukrainians who found a sponsor and resettled in the U.S. She starts English classes in a few weeks, and hopes to obtain a driver’s license. She worked in a beauty salon in Ukraine, but now isn’t sure what job she wants to pursue. She thinks of Mariupol often.

“When I sleep at night, maybe five times a week, I see Mariupol. I am in Mariupol, and I am shocked from the destroyed buildings, the destroyed city,” she said. “... Of course I want to go back to Ukraine, but Mariupol (is) not Ukraine anymore.”

Related

For Kumurxhi, the anniversary of the Russian invasion is an emotional one.

“I feel like it’s not real,” she says. “I was in the war only months ago.”

Kumurxhi caught up with the Deseret News Wednesday, as the future of the war in Ukraine remains uncertain. President Joe Biden recently made a historic visit to Kyiv, where he announced a half-billion dollars in new military aid, the latest package slated for Ukraine in a policy that’s increasingly unpopular at home.

“The fact that Putin is an evil, megalomaniacal despot doesn’t make the war between Ukraine & Russia ours to fight,” Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee recently tweeted. His colleague Sen. Mitt Romney, in a visit to the Utah Legislature this week, acknowledged the Republican Party’s divide on backing Ukraine and reiterated has stance that the U.S. continue its support.

“We stand for liberty,” Romney said. “I think a lot of people don’t recognize that we agreed to defend Ukraine when Ukraine agreed to give up their nuclear weapons some years ago. We signed an agreement that we would help support Ukraine defend its sovereignty. That’s important to remember.”

Meanwhile, Russia continues to further diplomatic relations with China, with Russian President Vladimir Putin suspending the country’s involvement in the New START treaty, the last remaining nuclear treaty between the Kremlin and Washington, D.C.

And through it all the brutal war continues to take its toll, with front-line regions like Bakhmut described as a “meat grinder.”

Kumurxhi was granted humanitarian parole, which under the Biden administration’s program, gives Ukrainians 18 months of legal status in the U.S. Now, as the war shows no sign of stopping, time is running out for Ukrainians living in the U.S. Many, Kumurxhi included, don’t have a home to return to.

Volunteer Sasha wears a Ukrainian flag while talking with Anzhela Kumurxhi, a Ukrainian refugee from Mariupol, at the Ukrainian-Polish border in Medyka, Poland.

Volunteer Sasha wears a Ukrainian flag while talking with Anzhela Kumurxhi, a Ukrainian refugee from Mariupol, at the Ukrainian-Polish border in Medyka, Poland, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

“We’re going into the second year. So that means that 18 months is going to run out,” said Faith Cooper, the International Rescue Committee’s regional director for U.S. South, which includes the U.S.-Mexico border.

Uniting for Ukraine was lauded as a success by immigration advocates — Cooper says it could be a model extended to refugees from around the world. But its limitations are starting to cause anxiety among recipients and advocates alike.

The International Rescue Committee is one of several groups calling on the Biden administration to extend work authorization and temporary status for Ukrainians.

“Congress and the Biden administration must step up efforts to offer permanence to resettled Afghans and Ukrainians,” said Jennie Murray, president and CEO of the National Immigration Forum, in a news release. “No one should wonder whether they could be forced to return to countries where danger remains imminent, and displacement is likely to continue.”

Cooper also would like to see the funding for Uniting for Ukraine extended to cover legal services for applicants, who often find themselves lost in the country’s confusing immigration system.

“We know more and more innocent civilians are paying the highest price and continuing to flee their homes,” she said. “While the majority are headed to Europe, we are also going to see an uptick in the numbers coming to the U.S.”  

When Kumurxhi first spoke with the Deseret News last April, she had been traveling for months. Russian troops evacuated her apartment in Mariupol, forcing Kumurxhi and her mother onto a bus that took them to a Russian occupied village in Ukraine. Several days later, they were transported to the Russian border, where the refugees underwent a more thorough, invasive evaluation. Soldiers checked their phones, tattoos, their clothing. The men were interrogated for hours.

What followed was a 28-hour train ride to the Russian city of Tula. Again the refugees were inspected, though this time the Ukrainians were sorted into two groups — those destined for filtration camps, and those free to go.

Kumurxhi, then sick with the flu, had a sister in Moscow, and was not sent to a camp.

With help from ordinary Russian citizens — many of whom she says were secretly opposed to the war in Ukraine — Kumurxhi was able to take a bus to Estonia, then eventually Poland.

She now lives in an apartment outside Prescott. Still, thousands of miles removed from the front lines, Kumurxhi fights her own war.

“I still don’t understand where I am, what I should do,” she said. “People ask me, where (do) you want to work? I didn’t have an answer, because I haven’t found myself.”

merlin_2919927.jpg

Ukrainian refugee Victoria Teslia, from the Kyiv region, cries to her mother as her brother, Vladislav, sits on a suitcase in a crowded Przemysl Glowny train station in Przemysl, Poland, on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
1 of 11
Louise Martin, left, hugs Jennifer De Tapia, of Salt Lake City, as they volunteer for the Siobhan’s Trust tent in Medyka, Poland.

Louise Martin, left, hugs Jennifer De Tapia, of Salt Lake City, as they both volunteer for the Siobhan’s Trust tent in Medyka, Poland, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
2 of 11
merlin_2919911.jpg

Katerina Taran, from Kharkiv, holds the hand of her son, Artyom Chepel, 4, after crossing the Ukrainian-Polish border with Taran’s niece and other son in Medyka, Poland, on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
3 of 11
merlin_2919791.jpg

Evgenia Prana rests at the Ukrainian border in Medyka, Poland, on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
4 of 11
merlin_2919328.jpg

Ukrainian refugee Vova Alleksieieva, left, holds his hands up to volunteer Natasha Takhmazova, also from Ukraine, through a train window at the Krakow Glowny train station as he waits for his train to leave for Berlin in Krakow, Poland, on Saturday, April 16, 2022. Takhmazova is Ukrainian and helped to translate for English-speaking volunteers and Ukrainian refugees.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
5 of 11
Helen Shumska, from Kharkiv, Poland, holds Rigik as they cross the Polish-Ukrainian border into Medyka, Poland, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Helen Shumska, from Kharkiv, Poland, holds Rigik as they cross the Polish-Ukrainian border into Medyka, Poland, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
6 of 11
merlin_2921545.jpg

Elina Novak, a 17-year-old from Odessa, Ukraine, walks back into Ukraine border crossing in Medyka, Poland, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, because her passport is about to expire.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
7 of 11
merlin_2944636.jpg

People walk through the rain in Lviv, Ukraine, on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
8 of 11
merlin_2944634.jpg

Graves of Ukrainian soldiers killed during the war with Russia are decorated with flowers, flags and photos in an overflow area just outside the fence of the historic Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv, Ukraine, on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
9 of 11
merlin_2944562.jpg

Elvira Karnaukh, right, wakes up her children Kira Karnaukh, left, and Artem Karnaukh in Chervonohrad Kindergarten No. 12, where they have been living with dozens of other refugees for five months, in Chervonohrad, Chervonohrad, Ukraine, on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. On Sept. 20, they left Ukraine to move to Lehi, Utah, with the help of WelcomeNST, a nonprofit that builds neighborhood support teams to facilitate refugee resettlement. They plan to move back to Ukraine as soon as it is safe to do so.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
10 of 11
merlin_2944566.jpg

Kira Karnaukh looks out the window on her first plane ride ever as the plane approaches Amsterdam, Netherlands, on Wednesday Sept. 21, 2022. After fleeing her hometown of Pavlohrad, Ukraine, and living in a kindergarten with dozens of other refugees for five months, Karnaukh, her mother and brother decided to move to Lehi, Utah, with the help of WelcomeNST, a nonprofit that builds neighborhood support teams to facilitate refugee resettlement. They plan to return to Ukraine when it’s safe to do so.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
11 of 11
merlin_2919927.jpg
Louise Martin, left, hugs Jennifer De Tapia, of Salt Lake City, as they volunteer for the Siobhan’s Trust tent in Medyka, Poland.
merlin_2919911.jpg
merlin_2919791.jpg
merlin_2919328.jpg
Helen Shumska, from Kharkiv, Poland, holds Rigik as they cross the Polish-Ukrainian border into Medyka, Poland, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
merlin_2921545.jpg
merlin_2944636.jpg
merlin_2944634.jpg
merlin_2944562.jpg
merlin_2944566.jpg

Next Up In U.S. and world
‘We’re in this for the long haul’: How Utah businesses stood up for Ukraine
Does the Supreme Court need to be reformed?
A 2030 Winter Games in Ukraine? That was Zelenskyy’s hope before Russia invaded
Biden announced a new immigration rule that limits asylum. Immigration advocates decried it
“An uncomfortable period of uncertainty,” NPR CEO says after 10% staff cut announcement
Why Mitt Romney says U.S. can’t appear ‘wobbly’ in support of Ukraine