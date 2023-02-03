A suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted over the U.S. What does it mean?

What is a suspected surveillance balloon from China doing flying over the U.S.? The U.S. government is trying to figure that out.

Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, a Pentagon spokesperson, says the government has been watching the balloon for the last few days and that it was “traveling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground,” CNN reported.

How is the U.S. responding to the suspected Chinese spy balloon?

President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he will not request the balloon get shot down for now, with concerns that it could impact people below with possible debris, per The New York Times.

According to a senior administration official who spoke to the Times, there are no security concerns with the ballon at this time. However, the balloon will likely “raise already escalating tensions” between China and the U.S. as Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken prepares for the first visit to Beijing by a secretary of state in six years.

On Friday, the balloon was floating over Montana at a high altitude of 60,000 feet, and military forces are considering shooting the balloon down once it reaches a more remote area, CBS News reported.

To be cautious, the Pentagon did take steps to protect certain sites just to be safe, a U.S. defense official told CBS News.

What does China say about the spy balloon?

Chinese officials say they are still “gathering the facts” about the balloon, ABC News reported.

Mao Ning, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, said, “China is a responsible country and always abides strictly by international law. We have no intention of violating the territory or airspace of any sovereign country,” per BBC.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted, “China’s brazen disregard for U.S. sovereignty is a destabilizing action that must be addressed, and President Biden cannot be silent.”