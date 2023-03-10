Designer ice is trending across social media and is making its way into homes across the nation.

But what exactly is designer ice? And how did the trend get started?

Here’s what we know.

ice is life https://t.co/2VNffE8exD — nikita richardson (@nikitarbk) March 6, 2023

What is designer ice?

Designer ice is where you add fruit to water in ice cube trays to either make your drink taste sweeter or make your drink more fun in appearance, according to The Nibble blog.

Kaley Junkie blog details that to make the designer ice, “all you have to do is pick your favorite fruits and go to town! It’s as simple and easy as that!”

Designer ice is made in a variety of forms with different types of fruits and leaves, according to The New York Times.

The Guardian reported that you can even find stamped logos on ice through TikTok for various parties and events.

How did designer ice take over TikTok?

Over the course of the pandemic, TikTok began to boom and a variety of different areas of TikTok were born, including those making fancy ice trays on social media, according to cocktail writer Camper English.

Creators on TikTok grow their viewership and following “by showing off stocked ice drawers, along with retail links for buying specialty ice molds in all shapes and sizes,” according to the Times.

Many people that are watching and participating in the trend go on TikTok and use the hashtag “icetok” to view or add to the collection of ice influencers, according to The Guardian.

“I have almost 75 ice molds,” TikToker Kami Mehta told the Times. “It’s amazing how many people are doing it.”